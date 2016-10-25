Express Gifts Ltd deploys eGain Cloud for digital customer engagement

Leading direct mail order retailer deploys eGain solutions to orchestrate easy customer journeys
(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA and SLOUGH, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced that Express Gifts Ltd, one of the largest direct mail order businesses in the UK, has deployed eGain Cloud for knowledge-powered digital customer service. This solution has been deployed across Express Gifts' Studio and Ace brands, serving around 1.5 million customers.
Express Gifts strives to meet ever-increasing customer expectations and to continue to make it easier for them throughout their journey. Recognizing that their shoppers are rapidly moving to digital channels, the retailer wanted to deliver simple, flexible, and unified self-service and agent-assisted service across digital touchpoints.
Express Gifts selected eGain for its rich functionality and its unique pilot offer in eGain Try+Buy. Designed for client success in a production setting and speed to value, the offer includes the following:
Award-winning customer engagement suite with built-in best practices
Safe production pilot in eGain Cloud
Options for easy A/B testing
Guidance to quick business value by eGain experts
Risk-free delivery at no charge with no obligation to buy
The company started with eGain Try+Buy for proactive and on-demand digital self-service, where contextual answers were delivered when shoppers were about to escalate to agent-assisted service. This approach enabled the retailer to deflect up to 50% of requests for inbound contact into their customer service centres. Based on the results from the pilot, the company decided to invest in eGain, deploying their self-service solution, with a plan to move to chat as the next phase of their continuous improvement strategy. The organization is using eGain to answer customer questions on topics such as products, orders, credit and account management before and after the purchase.
"Best-in-class service is a core component of our strategic offering," said Martin Dove, Strategy & Transformation Director at Express Gifts. "With eGain's solution for knowledge-enabled digital engagement, we are able to extend our service DNA to digital touchpoints."
"eGain Try+Buy makes innovation consumption super easy for smart enterprises," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "Clients such as Express Gifts are loving the risk-free experience of guided digital innovation in the eGain Cloud!"
eGain customer engagement solutions power . Our for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected . To find out more about eGain, visit .
-- a major division of Findel Plc -- provides a personal shopping service to around 1.5 million customers each year through a combination of direct marketing and online via the and websites. The range of products is diverse covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts and greeting cards. To find out more, visit
Corporate
Phone: 408-636-4505
Email :
Europe
Phone : +44 1753 464646
Email :
More information:
http://www.eGain.com
Date: 10/25/2016 - 10:30
Language: English
News-ID 502532
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: eGain
Stadt: SUNNYVALE, CA and SLOUGH, UNITED KINGDOM
Number of hits: 29
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.101
|Registriert Heute:
|9
|Registriert Gestern:
|21
|Mitglied(er) online:
|4
|Gäste Online:
|313
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.