Airwheel ATV Model S5 SUV Large Smart 2 Wheels Electric Scooter

With so many powerful technical supports, S5 has exceeded the public expectations. S5 is placed as a personal exclusive SUV scooter.

(firmenpresse) - Soon after Airwheel S-series available in the market, they became extremely popular with scooter-lovers immediately. Strictly speaking, the original two-wheeled structure was of epoch-marking significance for Airwheel. However, it also became something like an unreachable height for Airwheel to surmount. With so many powerful technical supports, S5 two wheel self-balancing electric scooter has exceeded the public expectations. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/786072324785205249



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



In terms of accurate product positioning, S5 is considered as the personal exclusive SUV scooter. Absorbing the essence of S3, S5 2-wheeled electric scooter has done some significant improvements and technical upgrades as well. In other words, S5 is upgraded from S3 and shows stronger competitive force in some aspects. Inheriting original two-wheeled structure of S-series, S5 remains the standing-posture riding mode, like S3. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/785044341693616129



Airwheel S5 is also remarkable in sleekly gleaming appearance and beefier but fashionable body as other two models of S-series. But simple replica of previous product is unable to impress scooter-lovers. Airwheel also has recognized this, and accordingly makes upgrades and improvement to S5 2-wheeled electric scooter comprehensively. S5 applies 16-inch jumbo tyres. And no rough road could hinder S5 from running thanks to these jumbo tyres. With S5, rider would have a smooth trip either running on potholes or downhill path.



Moreover, Airwheel S5 has also be upgraded immensely in power. To acquire larger lasting power capacity and longer range, S5 intelligent electric scooter adopts Panasonic 680 W battery. It provides riders with guarantee of a satisfactory trip, in case it stopped due to an outage suddenly. S5 users need not worry about long-distance any more. Remarkably, some elaborate changes happen to shaft, and it is foldable. This careful design really benefits a lot in saving storage space. Hence, S5 is much more portable for riders to take it into the car or other public transportation. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jd7xchD_0Y





Airwheel S5 electric self-balancing scooter not only meets expectations of scooter-lovers but also gives a big surprise to intelligent scooter sector.



