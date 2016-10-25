Enjoy the Culture of Bermuda's Most Authentic Markets

Wherever you choose your Bermuda accommodation, the island's markets allow you to immerse in the authentic food and craft culture.

(firmenpresse) - As a seasoned traveller, I've always loved the market culture. Wherever you are in the world, I believe that if you want to discover the true spirit of the place, spending a few hours wandering around a local market picks you up and drops you right in the heart of it. Bermuda is no different.



I've been helping clients find their perfect Bermuda accommodation for a very long time and I pride myself on my local knowledge  that's because I visit this fabulous island at least once a year, if I can. Regularly road testing my recommended range of Bermuda accommodation has given me the opportunity to visit pretty much every market on the island, so, whether your passion is food, crafts, jewellery or just the vibe, I do have my favourites



Bermuda Craft Market



The name is a little bit remiss because, although it certainly is one of the island's best craft markets, it's also where you'll find the most extensive array of locally produced foodstuffs. It's got a really buzzy ambience, with lots of handmade goods on offer including jewellery, candles and crafts made from local cedar. In terms of food, it's more a case of what won't you find! Often, the stalls are manned by the producers and makers themselves, so you'll be purchasing right from the source. My tips to try are the famous Horton's Original Rum Cake, Gomey Pepper Jams and Barrit's Ginger Beer.



Find it: Royal Naval Dockyard, Sandys Parish. Open 10am-5pm Monday to Sunday (11am start on Sunday).



Hamilton City Market



I love the bustling sounds and wonderful aromas emanating from this street market, and if you stand back, close your eyes and just take it all in for a minute, you'll be listening to the definitive soundtrack of the island. With vendors selling everything from jams, fruit and vegetables, bread and pastries, to crafts, art, jewellery, shoes and clothing, there's a diverse cross-section of wares. There's also plenty of entertainment, with musicians, street performers and fun activities to get involved in. If you're a secret people watcher, there's no better place to encounter the local characters than here.





Find it: Pier 6, Hamilton. Open Saturdays 8am-12pm from November to June.



St George Old Town Market



Established and curated by a committee of dedicated locals, I love the inclusive community spirit of this market. While it's not as pretty or slick as some others, the vendors make up for it with their authenticity and enthusiasm. Along with makeshift stalls selling fresh fish, hot food, produce, artworks, jewellery and all manner of local crafts, there's a regular line up of buskers, dancers and musicians to entertain. My favourite part is towards the evening when all the separate performers come together to form one big band  their enthusiasm is infectious and even I've been known to do a little toe-tapping of my own!



Find it: Water St, on the dock. Open the last Sunday of the month from 2pm-6pm, April to November.



These are just three of my top picks, but no matter where you choose your Bermuda accommodation you'll be able to find a local market to explore. It's the fastest, easiest and most fun way of immersing in the island's vibrant and joyful culture  and I guarantee you'll leave with a smile on your face and some warmth in your heart. And not just from the sun





http://www.prestigeholidays.co.uk/bermuda/resorts



John Dixon is an experienced world traveller and the Managing Director of Prestige Holidays. For over 30 years, he has been providing luxury Bermuda accommodation, as well as holidays to Croatia, Sicily and many other destinations around the globe. John tries to visit each of the destinations regularly in order to ensure the quality of his properties, and stay up-to-date about the latest local news and events. He has a taste for the finer things in life and has an interest in arts, history and culture.

