Putzmeister wins a Gold Dolphin in Cannes

(PresseBox) - The winners of the 7th Annual Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards were announced on 13th October at an Awards Gala in Palm Beach, Cannes.

Each year, the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards recognize the world's finest corporate films, online media and TV productions in one of the most important film centres in the world: Cannes, France. It is the only festival celebrating corporate films in Cannes, the city renowned for feature films and advertising productions.

This year, the international competition was delighted to receive a record number of 1000 entries from all over the world. A 60 member international panel of top-class experts (Oscar & Emmy winners, for example) selected the entries to be awarded with the prestigious trophies.

Putzmeister's Bauma 2016 video won one of the coveted Gold Dolphins in the ?Fairs, Shows, Events, Conference Openers? category.

Link: The winning video





