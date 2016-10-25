Canadian Zeolite Announces National Distribution Deal with Bella Turf for their Artificial Turf Installation and Product Line



(firmenpresse) - Canadian Zeolite Announces National Distribution Deal with Bella Turf for their Artificial Turf Installation and Product Line



Vancouver, British Columbia, Canadian Zeolite Corp. (the Company) (TSX.V: CNZ) (OTCQB: CNZCF) (FSE: ZEON) is proud to announce an exclusive national distribution deal with Bella Turf, Canadas leading distributor of Artificial Turf Landscape Grasses. The Company has agreed to supply its zeolite to Bella Turf for the Synthetic Turf Industry. Bella Turf has established distribution channels and dealers throughout Canada and will now have the ability to distribute the Companys zeolite to their established customers.



Bella Turf states, the Artificial Turf industry has been growing by 20% per year globally for the last decade. It is a 1.71 billion dollar industry while North America makes up 28% of the market. This growth is fueled primarily by environment conscious consumers who are aware of what watering, mowing, and chemicals are doing to our environment. For more information please visit www.bellaturf.ca



Mr. Ray Paquette CEO adds Were very pleased to announce this new national distribution deal with Bella Turf. We have worked with Bella Turf and Absorbent Products Ltd. to test, process and size our natural zeolite to address their specific industry requirements. Bella Turf incorporates 1.5 - 2 lbs of zeolite per square foot in their installations of Artificial Turf and will be launching their own infill product nationally this quarter. Bella Turf is an ideal fit with Canadian Zeolite as we strive to develop green-tech products and relationships. These relationships are instrumental in expanding our national sales presence and increasing awareness around the multiple uses of natural zeolite in green-tech industries. It is an exciting time for the Company and its shareholders as we are now commercializing our natural zeolite. We anticipate 2017 will be a major year of growth and accomplishment. This is the first of many expected agreements as our markets expand and we introduce our natural zeolite into the composting and animal feed industries, agriculture, water treatment and aquaculture markets.





Canadian Zeolite has a competitive advantage in the world of zeolites given our product has been tested, applied and meets the standards of specific end-users. We are currently working on certifications and creating new technologies such as zeoponics and zeolitic substrates for greenhouse and outdoor growing mediums.



On behalf of the Board of Directors

Ray Paquette

President & CEO

604.684.3301

www.canadianzeolite.com



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. Canadian Zeolite does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.







Canadian Zeolite Corp.

