Alkaline Water Co. Remains #1 in Southern California

For over 18 months, Alkaline88 has been the best-selling alkaline water in Southern California

(firmenpresse) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- (OTCQB: WTER) (the "Company"), producer of premier bottled alkaline drinking water, packaged and sold in 500ml, 700ml, 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes under the trade name Alkaline88, proudly announced today Alkaline88 leads category sales growth in Southern California, according to leading global performance management company Nielsen. Recent Nielsen data that measures global consumer trends and habits in over 100 countries worldwide measured data over a 52-week period ending September 24, 2016. Nielsen found that Alkaline88 is the top-selling alkaline water brand in Southern California for over 18 months.

"We just completed another remarkable 52-weeks in Southern California," stated Ricky Wright, Chief Operating Officer of The Alkaline Water Company. "This is an absolute testimony to the hard work of our employees, vendors, co-packers and retail partners. A special thanks again to Co-Sales Southern California, our broker, for its continued support and commitment to our brand. With its help, we expect even greater growth in the quarters to come. Most of all, we thank all of our loyal customers who have kept Alkaline88 the #1 and fastest-growing major brand in So Cal for over 18 months," concludes Mr. Wright.

The Alkaline Water Company is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8-pH balance The Company developed an innovative state of the art proprietary electrolysis beverage process that enhances their water products with trace minerals and electrolytes and produces bottled water with consistent alkalinity. The company is focused on the business of distributing and marketing the retail sale of its cost-effectively packaged Alkaline88 water beverage products. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program and is available for consumer sales at over 25,000 major retail locations across the United States. Learn more about The Alkaline Water Company by visiting: .

Alkaline88 is a premier bottled alkaline drinking water with an 8.8-pH balance. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500ml, 700ml, and 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. Learn more about the science of Alkaline88 at .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, The Alkaline Water Company Inc.'s expectations for continued growth and expansion of the Alkaline88 brand over the next fiscal year. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products and operating as a development stage company, our ability to raise the additional funding will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, competition in the industry in which we operate and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States of America. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions will prove to be accurate, investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at .

