GAWK Announces Disaster Recovery as Major Update to Cloud Communications Platform

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- GAWK, Inc. (OTC PINK: GAWK) CEO Scott Kettle announces a major update to its Cloud Communication Platform, including DRaaS -- Disaster Recovery as a Service, Application Database Management, High Availability, and 2-Factor Authentication.

Kettle said, "We promptly respond to our customers, who have asked us for a way to deal with containerized hosting, as well as other features that we are rolling out with the latest release of our platform. We continue to offer leading edge services both here and abroad with the features and services that our current customers are looking for in an easy and intuitive manner."

With the most recent release some of our new features are:

Last month, GAWK announced that for the period ended July 31, 2016, it had broken all earning records: Revenues surged to $1,319,429, or 136%, from $558,079 for the same period in 2015. Gross profit rose 133%, to $385,599, from $165,450. For the six months ended July 31, 2016, revenue leaped 351%, to $2,780,082, from $616,661 for the same six months of 2015, and gross profit for the first six months of 2016 escalated to $791, 219, or 253%, over the previous year's $224,032.

About GAWK, Inc.

GAWK, Inc. offers a suite of cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based applications solutions to small, medium, and large businesses; and offers domestic and international voice services to communications carriers worldwide. It offers a suite of advanced data center and cloud-based services, including fault tolerant, high availability cloud servers, which comprise platform as a service, infrastructure as a service, and a content delivery network; managed network services that converge voice and data applications, structured cabling, wireless, and security services, as well as include Internet access via Ethernet or fiber at speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps; and data center solutions, including cloud services, colocation services, and business continuity services, such as storage and security.

Forward-Looking Statements



All statements in this release that are not strictly historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are based on GAWK's current assumptions, beliefs and expectations, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause GAWK's actual results to be materially different from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "possibility," "offer," "if," "negotiate," "when," "believe," "will," "estimate," "continue," and similar expressions. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: ongoing and future intellectual property enforcement actions; the ability to successfully litigate or settle claims of patent infringement; GAWK's ability to obtain necessary financing, generate sufficient cash flow, and maintain appropriate indebtedness; and the increasing development of market competition in the area of telecommunications. These factors and others are described in more detail in GAWK's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in GAWK's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of these reports can be found on GAWK's website () under the heading "Investor Relations." GAWK is providing this information as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Image Available:

Contact:

GAWK, Inc.

Investor Relations

888.754.6190 Ext. 3





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3071771



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/25/2016 - 12:30

Language: English

News-ID 502612

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: GAWK, Inc.

Stadt: LOS ANGELES, CA





Number of hits: 26



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease