Quin Arts Group Show, Curated by DK Johnston, Features Hand-Made D'Angelico Guitars as Reimagined by 14 Leading Global Artists

Exhibition Launches November 10 at the Quin Hotel

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Throughout its history, the hotel has hosted world-renowned artists and musicians, due to its location at 57th Street and Sixth Avenue, diagonally across the street from Carnegie Hall. Now, Quin Arts curator DK Johnston has combined these two artistic forms with a spirited mash-up in a group show featuring 14 exquisitely crafted -- each reimagined by a different artist. Each of the artists has been an artist-in-residence at the Quin in the past, or is represented in the hotel's permanent collection. From acclaimed street-artists such as ABOVE, Mando Marie and Nick Walker to photo-realist painters such as Eric Zener, artists were challenged to use a D'Angelico guitar as their "canvas," and the stunning results go on view at the Quin starting on November 10th.

D'Angelico Guitars are works of art in their own right, historically having been individually handcrafted in a tradition that began in the early 1900's in New York City. John D'Angelico was born in Little Italy and became an apprentice at age 9 to an expert violin and Mandolin maker, learning the principles that would inform his later career. He went on to open his own shop on Kenmare Street in 1932, and D'Angelico Guitars would come to be known as the finest archtop guitars of the 20th century. D'Angelico's work was celebrated in a 2011 Exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, titled "Guitar Heroes: Legendary Craftsmen from Italy to New York"

The Group Show at the Quin features the work of 14 acclaimed artists, including: ABOVE (Tavar Zawacki); Alex Yanes; ASVP; Blek le Rat; Eric Zener; Joanne CORNO; Mando Marie; Mindy Linkous; Nick Walker; Pure Evil; Robert Malmberg; SP38; The London Police; and Wulf Treu.

Brenden Cohen, CEO of D'Angelico Guitars, commented, "We're beyond excited to be working with DK Johnston and the Quin. We hugely value partnering with artists whose vision highlights the aesthetic of our guitars -- which are really art-pieces in and of themselves. We can't wait to see what they come up with."



Nick Walker, an acclaimed street artist from the UK who has twice served as artist-in-residence at the Quin, is among the artists participating in the group show. His reimagining of a D'Angelico Guitar blended the conception of musical notes as numbers. Walker commented, "The curves of the numbers really leant themselves to the shape of the guitar and almost resembled notes -- only in number form." After all, he added, "Everything is based on numbers."

Photo-realist painter Eric Zener, who also served as artist-in-residence at the Quin, is represented in the group show with a guitar drawing inspiration from his series of paintings illustrating people or objects submerged in water. Zener referred to the work in the D'Angelico group show as, "The 'sound' of art."

Vincent Vienne, Managing Director of the Quin, commented, "Some of the world's most accomplished musicians and artists continue to make the Quin their home while on tour in New York, so this exhibition, uniting two art forms, is a great inspiration for our guests."

The Quin is managed by Highgate, a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company whose growing portfolio includes more than 100 properties in gateway cities worldwide. For more information on Quin Arts, visit .

The Quin, New York City's quintessential luxury lifestyle hotel, is located on the corner of 57th Street and 6th Avenue. At the intersection of art, music, and fashion, its privileged Midtown location provides effortless access to Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, The Museum of Modern Art and Fifth Avenue couture. The Quin melds modern opulence with its rich artistic heritage in each of its 208 thoughtfully appointed guestrooms, including 28 suites. Guests enjoy urbane and intelligent services from the QA, who curate each guest's New York experience, to distinguished amenities such as a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness center, Apple equipped drawing room, Dux® beds by Duxiana®, and Fresh® Spa Products. Guests can also indulge at The Wayfarer, a classic American grille, located adjacent to the hotel. The two-story, 130-seat restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, weekend brunch, and a full, 24-hour, in-room dining menu from Executive Chef Chris Shea for hotel guests, featuring classic American dishes, redefined. Renowned architecture and interior design firm, Perkins Eastman, has transposed a contemporary masterpiece on the classical foundation that was once home to cultural icons like pianist Ignacy Jan Paderewski and artist Georgia O'Keeffe. Follow the Quin (at)thequinhotel. Reservations are available at 1-855-447-QUIN (7846) or .

Quin Arts brings a global community of artists, patrons, and guests together through an ongoing series of culturally significant events, exhibitions, and performances. This multi-media initiative extends to a substantial permanent collection, along with an artist-in-residence program, digital displays on the lobby's 15-foot abstract video art wall, and intimate salons with participating artists. Curated and co-founded by DK Johnston, previous exhibits include Creative Chaos, a vibrant collection of new large-scale paintings by Corno, an exclusive preview of Eric Zener's land series, which was exhibited at Gallery Henoch, and Heritage -- a collection of iconic photography from Burt Glinn, Erich Hartmann, Dennis Stock, and Elliott Erwitt, presented in partnership with Magnum Photos. Blek le Rat, the "Father of stencil graffiti," created a series of unique lithographs, collectively entitled Escaping Paris, at the New York Academy of Art for the Quin during his tenure as artist in residence. The artist commemorated his residency on the Quin's façade with an image of Andy Warhol.

Highgate is a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in U.S. gateway markets including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu. Highgate also has an expanding presence in key European markets through properties in London, Paris, Barcelona, Vienna and Prague. Highgate's portfolio of global properties represents an aggregate asset value exceeding $10B and generates over $2B in cumulative revenues. The company provides expert guidance through all stages of the hospitality property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has created a portfolio of bespoke hotel brands and utilizes industry leading proprietary revenue management tools that identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the industry's most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, London, Dallas, Chicago and Seattle. For more information, visit highgate.com.

Image Available:

Burns Patterson

Hudson PR

(917) 575-9155





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3071851



PressRelease by

The Quin Hotel

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/25/2016 - 12:50

Language: English

News-ID 502617

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Quin Hotel

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 21



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease