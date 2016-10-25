DATA MODUL Showcases High-Tech Embedded Modules

Skylake COM Express modules with cutting-edge Intel® Intel® Core?i3/i5/i7 and Xeon® E3 processors

(PresseBox) - Based on the current Embedded product strategy, COM Express products in the low power and high end divisions at DATA MODUL are undergoing large-scale expansion. All the new Intel processor platforms (following the Intel IOTG roadmap) are implemented based on the COM Express module standard. These reference modules can immediately be used serially on baseboards or as building blocks for customized single board computers (ODM designs).

Two additional building block baseboard modules or customized ODM designs will be available just in time for electronica: COM Express compact modules with cutting-edge Intel® Pentium®/Celeron® and Atom® processors (codename Braswell) for low power applications and the Com Express Basic module with Intel® Core? i3/i5/i7 and Xeon® E3 6th generation processors (codename Skylake) for the high performance division.

Embedded customers benefit from the high standardization and scalability of COM Express modules. Specification conformance and the direct integration support from developer to developer come first at Data Modul. In addition, a standardized in-house developed Embedded board controller DMEC (Data Modul Embedded Controller) is deployed on all modules.

Among other things, this controller provides the defined feature set specified by COM Express. Additional useful features are also realized, turning this module into an Embedded module:

The standard range of features for all products include IO-MUX for the interfaces, multistage watchdog, UART, GPIO, RTM (Running-Time Meter), board information, I²C bus, SPI and PWM, special features like CAN controllers can also be integrated without additional hardware costs. EAPI drives for Windows and Linux are available for all these functions, the entire portfolio and for future extensions. This allows for fast and efficient integration of the latest processor technology into individual OEM client applications.

Low Power Applications



DATA MODUL has extended its current COM Express product portfolio with the eDM-COMC-BS6 with cutting-edge Intel® Pentium®/Celeron®/Atom® processors (codename Braswell) for low power applications.

These robust COM Express modules consume an average of only about 4 to 7 watts and provide a more balanced and greater overall performance in graphics. The integrated Intel 8th generation graphic provides a graphics performance which is twice as high (in comparison to the previous platform). In addition, three independent 2x DP 1.1 or 2x HDMI 1.4b and 1x eDP 1.4 or Dual Channel LVDS displays are supported. DirectX11.1 and OpenGL 4.2 ensure exquisite display quality up to 4k resolution (3840 x 2160 (at)30 Hz) with advanced 3D features. The integrated video engine decodes H.265/HEVC compressed videos smoothly at maximum CPU discharge and encodes two 1080p H.264 video streams with 60 Hz in real-time. Cameras can optionally be directly connected via MIPI-CSI interface. The eDM-COMC-BS6 has a COM Express type 6 pinout with 3 x PCI Express Gen 2.0 (5GT/s) lanes, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 2x SATA 3.0, 4x USB 3.0, 8x USB 2.0, LPC and I²C bus, GPIOs, 2 x UART (COM1/2), HD audio. Additionally, either a TPM 1.2 or TPM 2.0 compliant chip can be fitted for security-relevant applications.

High Performance Applications

In the high performance division, DATA MODUL presents the eDM-COMB-SL6 with integrated Intel®Iris Pro technology, currently Intel's most powerful processor graphic. eDM-COMB-SL6 offers the highest computing power in compact spaces. Application scopes are found in industries where the demand for simultaneous high performance and low power consumption are essential. From medical technology to gaming all the way to industrial automation, even industrial-suited server platform demands are met ? especially thanks to the Xeon processors.

Features The upper level of the eDM-COMB-SL6 is fitted with the latest 14nm Quad-Core Intel® Core? i7 and Xeon® processors and has a 8 MB L2 cache with a TDP of 25-45 watts. The middle level is equipped with Quad Core Intel® Core? i5 and Dual Core Intel® Core? i3 offering a 6 MB and 3 MB L2 cache with a TDP of 25-45 watts. Dual Core Intel®Celeron CPUs with a 2 MB L2 cache and a TDP of 25-35 watts are also available on the lower level.

The Best in Graphics

Depending on processor choice, the integrated graphic offers the latest Intel® Gen 9 HD graphics generation from GT1 up to GT4. DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.3, OpenCL 2.0, as well as hardware MPEG-2 decoding, WMV9 (VC-1), H.264 (AVC) and Blu-ray with 40 MBit/s ensure fluid HD video reproduction. Up to three independent displays with a 4k(at)60Hz resolution can be controlled at the same time, even when the display content is different. 3 x DP++/HDMI/DVI and 1 x VGA (optional) and 1 x Dual Channel 24 bit LVDS are available as interfaces. The fitting option of eDP (Embedded DisplayPort) instead of LVDS can also be made available. This provides a solid "Plug&Play" application for the new high definition 4k TFTs with an eDP port without re-designing the client?s baseboard.

Interfaces

The standard defined interfaces are available in the following versions: 4x USB 3.0 (XHCI), 8 x USB 2.0 (EHCI), 2 x UART (COM1/2), 8 x PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes configurable as x1/x2/x4, 1x PEG x16 Gen 3.0, 4 x SATA (6 Gb/s), RAID 0,1,5,10 with Rapid Storage Technology support and Smart Response Technology, LPC bus, GPIOs, SMB 2.0, I²C bus and SPI bus for onboard and external flash components. The module is fitted with the Intel® I219-LM GbE LAN controller with AMT 11 support for network integration and the Intel HD Audio Controller. You can choose from a TPM 1.2 chip or a TPM 2.0 chip to ensure security. Operating system support is offered for all common Linux distributions and Microsoft Windows versions ? including Microsoft Windows 10 IoT. Data Modul not only offers configuration assistance for each of these operating systems, but also continuous development of the firmware as well as development and customization support for hardware drives for miscellaneous peripheral devices.



Over the last 40 years, DATA MODUL has successfully developed into becoming the leading display technology partner and is European market leader in the display technology division. As a worldwide operating specialist supplier of display technology for industrial and professional applications, DATA MODUL places its focus on in-house product development, custom solutions and value-added services. The extensive distribution portfolio of embedded, display and touch technologies round out this Munich-based company's comprehensive expertise. The DATA MODUL international network includes the four dominant markets: Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America.





Company information / Profile:

Over the last 40 years, DATA MODUL has successfully developed into becoming the leading display technology partner and is European market leader in the display technology division. As a worldwide operating specialist supplier of display technology for industrial and professional applications, DATA MODUL places its focus on in-house product development, custom solutions and value-added services. The extensive distribution portfolio of embedded, display and touch technologies round out this Munich-based company's comprehensive expertise. The DATA MODUL international network includes the four dominant markets: Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America.





PressRelease by

DATA MODUL AG

Date: 10/25/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 502651

Character count: 7020

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: DATA MODUL AG

Stadt: Munich





Number of hits: 71



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease