(firmenpresse) - Vienna, October 24, 2016  MODUL University Vienna, Austria, a highly successful international private university with a strong focus on research, has now opened a campus at Dubai, UAE. The grand opening of the new campus of MODUL University, built with a strategic partner in Dubai, was held last week with an elegant ceremony welcoming international guests. It is the first campus of an Austrian private university outside of Europe, with all programs taught in English. In addition to the Bachelor, Master and MBA degrees, a vocational training program by the MODUL Tourism School will also be offered at the Dubai campus.



The planned study programs in the areas of tourism and international management were presented at the ceremony in the presence of several high-ranking guests including DI Walter Ruck, President of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, Prof. Dr. Karl Wöber, President of MODUL University Vienna, Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Chair of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Managing Director of Dubai Investments, Zaid Maleh, Managing Director of DIID Management and representatives of the Austrian and local economy. Both MODUL Private University and the school emphasize the over 100 years of tradition of the MODUL brand, as well as its expertise in practical and theoretical education.



Education as a driving force for the economy



In addition to the opportunity to export Austrian educational standards, DI Walter Ruck also sees the economic-political advantages resulting from the move outside Europe: "By establishing a campus in one of the most dynamic economic regions in the world, we also lay a strong foundation for sustainable economic relations between Europe and the United Arab Emirates." Zaid Maleh, who in addition to his role at DIID Management is also Managing Director of MODUL University Dubai, said: "Dubai is an ideal environment for international education, and it is the most important business, financial, commercial and educational center in the Middle East. It has become an international metropolis in the last two decades and continues this development as the location for Expo 2020. Austrian know-how has an excellent reputation here, which is why we, as experts in the development and operation of international universities, have chosen MODUL University as a highly respected partner."





Austrian educational know-how in Dubai



Dr. Jörg Finsinger, long-standing Professor of Finance at the University of Vienna, was selected to be Academic Director of MODUL University Dubai. Built together with DIID Management, the new campus is ready for students in a prime location in the heart of Dubai. Mag. Christian Hoffmann, Managing Director of MODUL University Vienna, explains "Our partner DIID, together with the majority shareholder Dubai Investments, has established and operates the campus on its own, we act as licensors with academic rights". In this cooperation, MODUL University Vienna will focus on the implementation of its programs to Austrian quality standards. Specifically, it will ensure compliance with the accreditation requirements which are obligatory under Austrian law, and the development of quality management at the Dubai site. All planned study programs have been approved and licensed in the Emirate of Dubai, and the procedure for the official accreditation by the Austrian Accreditation Authority (AQ Austria - Agency for Quality Assurance and Accreditation Austria) is currently in process.





About MODUL University Vienna (Status October 2016)

MODUL University Vienna is an international private university in Austria and is owned by the Vienna Chamber of Commerce. It offers study programs (BBA, BSc, MSc, MBA and PhD programs) in the areas of international business and management, new media technology, public governance & administration and sustainable development, as well as tourism and hospitality management (www.modul.ac.at/study-programs). The study programs meet strict accreditation guidelines and, due to their international focus, are conducted in English. The university campus is located at Kahlenberg, in Vienna's 19th district.



Photo from left to right: Mag. Zaid Maleh, Managing Director of DIID Management & MODUL University Dubai  Ahmad Bin Sulayem, CEO of the Dubai Multi Commodities Center Free Trade Zone  DI Walter Ruck, President of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce and University Chair of MODUL University Vienna  Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Chair of Knowledge And Human Development Authority (KHDA)  Dr. Andreas Liebmann-Holzmann, Austrian Ambassador to the UAE  Prof. Dr. Karl Wöber, President of MODUL University Vienna  Prof. Dr. Jörg Finsinger, Academic Director of MODUL University Dubai, Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Managing Director of Dubai Investments





