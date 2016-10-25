Mobility Among Top Trends Addressed by AVST at EDUCAUSE

(firmenpresse) - ANAHEIM, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- - Today's increasingly mobile workplace has extended to the higher education sector -- with an ever-growing number of faculty and staff needing access to their institution's network and resources while away from their offices and classrooms. This week at the Annual Conference, (AVST) is showcasing its newest release of , which now provides a secure mobile client to all users. AVST's secure mobile client helps faculty and staff manage inbound and outbound calls, messages, contacts, availability, and personal preferences.

With more than 1,200 educational institutions worldwide utilizing its technology for campus-wide communications, AVST knows what it takes to bring secure mobile communications to higher education. The largest public and private universities in the U.S. -- as well as the largest university in Canada -- use AVST solutions.

As faculty have gone mobile, voice remains the communications channel of choice. Picking up the phone is the top option when information needs to be exchanged and decisions need to be made. AVST increases first time call completion so the most critical inbound calls have the best chance to reach faculty and staff no matter where they are located. Through context-based call routing, information is collected from a variety of sources including location, calendar and presence. When a call cannot be answered by a recipient, AVST can deliver a message that explains why. This message can include return date/time information so that callers are able to make an informed decision as to whether they should leave a message or try another person.

"We continuously strive to provide higher education institutions with the applications they need to be efficient and responsive in their interactions," said AVST Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing Denny Michael. "We are pleased to once again attend EDUCAUSE and impart our knowledge of UC best practices."

A nonprofit association, EDUCAUSE is the foremost community of IT leaders and professionals committed to advancing higher education. With over 7,000 attendees, the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference presents a robust, community-generated program that explores the toughest IT issues facing higher education.

For more information about AVST's products for the higher education marketplace, stop by their booth #1358 at EDUCAUSE or visit the company's website at .

With more than 30 years of continuous innovation, Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (AVST) is a trusted developer of software-based enterprise-class Unified Communications (UC) solutions.

Our mission is to design, deliver and support communications solutions that transform the productivity of individual workers, teams and enterprises while leveraging the value of their existing and evolving IT infrastructure.

Thousands of businesses worldwide rely on AVST to meet their mission-critical communications requirements, align their business with key trends and, with the world-class interoperability and flexibility of AVST's UC solutions, provide a bridge to their digital future.

Headquartered in Orange County, California, AVST maintains facilities in Seattle, Washington, Victoria B.C., Canada and the United Kingdom and has remote sales offices throughout the United States. AVST's UC solutions are sold and supported worldwide by an extensive network of resellers and OEM partners. To learn more about AVST, our products and partners, please visit or you can follow us at , or .

