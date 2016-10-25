Infragistics Ships Ultimate 16.2: UX and UI Tools Built to Accelerate the Application Design and Development Process

Key Updates Include Open Sourcing Ignite UI HTML & JavaScript Controls and Enhancements to Charts & Grids Ideal for Building Applications Rendering Large Data Sets in Real-Time

(firmenpresse) - CRANBURY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- , a worldwide leader in providing tools and solutions to accelerate design, development and collaboration, today announced the launch of Infragistics Ultimate 16.2, its enterprise-ready web, mobile and desktop user interface development suite. The Ultimate 16.2 release features a broad range of updates to Infragistics Ignite UI control set for building high-performance, responsive modern web apps with Angular, React and ASP.NET MVC. Infragistics is enabling developers to build web apps with unmatched performance by adding full support for Angular 2 and ASP.NET Core, and charts and grids built to handle the most challenging data sets and refresh rates, which are available as part of both and the broader toolkits.

High performance data grids and data visualization are the cornerstone of every enterprise line-of-business application. Infragistics continues its market leadership in this area with updates to their rich-client and modern-web toolkits. New features and updates in both WPF & Ignite UI make it easier than ever to develop apps with the best performance and end-user interactions. WPF includes new grid features, and a new dark-color theme designed to deliver a modern experience for desktop apps. Ignite UI, the modern JavaScript UI toolkit, gets new grid features like collapsible column groups, a 10X increase in sorting performance, high-performance rendering samples demonstrating real-time data scenarios, and more. Infragistics' WPF & Ignite UI charting library includes major improvements -- including an easier to use API, better default settings and faster, smoothing rendering. Finally, they have reduced the size of the library to help make applications more efficient while still doubling the frames-per-second rendering performance for real-time scenarios in JavaScript.

Open Source JavaScript has long been the "language of the web," but it has grown from its roots as a scripting language for simple user interactions in the browser to expanded uses on the server and even to devices with the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT). This is why so many companies like Infragistics are open-sourcing code; using the strength of the community to deliver higher quality software in a more open process is a huge benefit, while also allowing Infragistics to deliver new features and updates to customers in a faster, more agile way.

Infragistics is announcing four new open source initiatives with 16.2 Ignite UI that further enable developers to build web experiences with the most modern open source frameworks. All of the core Ignite UI controls are now open source, with the exception of the grids, charts, and Office libraries. This gives customers over 40 controls, components and themes, all open source, in Infragistics' Ignite UI GitHub repository. Infragistics is also shipping open source: Ignite UI Angular 2 component definitions for Google's popular framework; Ignite UI extensions for React, the popular Facebook-backed rendering library; and JS Blocks, a brand new set of open source Angular 2 components targeting mobile phone, tablet and progressive web apps, built from the ground up by Infragistics to deliver the most integrated Angular 2 experience on the market. Customers can visit now to get the new updates, controls & libraries. Controls are available via NPM, or customers can create customizations by forking the Infragistics repository.

Though Infragistics is open sourcing the core of Ignite UI, the entire product and open source companions are still available commercially, as a standalone product or as part of Infragistics Ultimate. The commercial version provides standard support, optional Priority support, and well as the complete set of grids, charts and other components not available in the open source repository.

"We believe that developers are only now scratching the surface of what's possible in modern web development, with all of the modern frameworks and libraries available, coupled with what Infragistics is bringing to market, we're excited to see what's next," said Jason Beres, senior vice president of developer tools at Infragistics. "With the Ignite UI controls available via GitHub, and all of our new open source options, developers have access to a set of high-performance, touch-first, responsive and highly extensible controls, enabling them to build the most user friendly JavaScript applications possible in the frameworks of their choice."

With Ultimate 16.2, Infragistics continues to respond to customer feedback from their over 1 million developers. In Indigo Studio, their code-free, interactive, prototyping tool, continues to see improvements and the Windows Forms toolkit includes new controls and features updates in Ultimate 16.2.

Infragistics Ultimate for building desktop, modern web, and cross platform mobile applications is priced at $1995 for a year subscription, with discounts for volume purchases, and the option to purchase individual products, such as Ignite UI, which starts at $695. Those looking to experience all of the high performance grids, data visualizations and prototyping tools available in Ultimate 16.2 can start using the full toolkit today with a .

Infragistics is a worldwide leader in providing tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, insights and collaboration for any organization. Infragistics enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits are used by over 1 million developers to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the Cloud, Web, Windows, iOS and Android devices. Infragistics Enterprise Mobility solutions ReportPlus and SharePlus, gives business users the latest advancements in self-service business intelligence and collaboration software. Additionally, Infragistics offers expert UX Services and award-winning support.

