DIAGNOS Announces a New Pilot Contract in the South East Asia Region

(firmenpresse) - BROSSARD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ADK), a leader in healthcare technical services including screening, software and algorithm development, data analysis, and image processing, announces today the addition of a new pilot project in South East Asia with its strategic pharmaceutical partner.

This pilot will add an additional 1,000 patients to be screened using the DIAGNOS artificial intelligence technology platform. This new pilot project will bring to 12 countries the number of installations worldwide.

"DIAGNOS successful Wellness Program (CARA) empowers the diabetic communities by enabling the physical analysis of the retina. Diagnos allows doctors to better monitor the vison disorders that affect most diabetic patients. This powerful tool simplifies and streamlines the process by allowing it to refer only the patients that need to be seen by a specialist", said Andre Larente, DIAGNOS' President.

About DIAGNOS

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission to commercialize technologies combining contextual imaging and traditional data mining thereby improving decision making processes. DIAGNOS offers products, services, and solutions to clients in a variety of fields including healthcare and natural resources.

About CARA

CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care (POC) and comprises: image upload, image enhancement automated pre-screening, grading by a specialist, and referral to a specialist. CARA's image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer, and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients, in real-time and has been approved by regulatory authorities including Health Canada, US Food and Drug Administration, and the European Union.

Forward-looking information

This document contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact DIAGNOS, visit our website at , or visit the SEDAR website at .

Contacts:



DIAGNOS Inc.

Andre Larente

President

(450) 678-8882, ext.: 224





More information:

http://www.diagnos.ca/cards/landing/



PressRelease by

DIAGNOS Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/25/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 502667

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: DIAGNOS Inc.

Stadt: BROSSARD, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 45



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease