MSC Technologies reveals COM Products based on Intel Apollo Lake

(PresseBox) - 10.2016 - MSC Technologies, a company of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT), presents five Computer-on-Module products (COMs) based on Intel?s new Atom generation, previously codenamed ?Apollo Lake?. The Atom, Pentium and Celeron processors will be made available on two COM Express modules (Compact Type 6 and Mini Type 10), one Qseven module and two SMARC products (Full Size 82 x 80 mm and Short Size 82 x 50 mm), and will greatly enhance and complement MSC?s wide portfolio of computer modules in all popular form factors.

The new E3900 series of Apollo Lake processors is manufactured in 14nm technology and provides better computing and graphics/video performance than its predecessors, at a very low power consumption. The new parts incorporate the Intel Gen 9 graphics subsystem from the 6th generation of Core? processors which improves support for 4k graphics resolution drastically. Up to three independent graphics outputs can be driven, and the chips support DirectX® 1.2, Open CL? 2.0 and OpenGL 4.2. The built-in security engine provides a high degree of security while the optional Error Correcting Code (ECC) greatly improves data integrity.

On the new COM modules, MSC supports the three Atom processors E3950 (QC, 1.6/2.0GHz, 12W), E3940 (QC, 1.6/1.8GHz, 9W) and E3930 (DC, 1.3/1.8GHz, 6W) as well as the Pentium® N4200 (QC, 2.5GHz burst, 6W) and the Celeron® N3350 (DC, 2.3GHz burst, 6W). The modules based on the Atom processors will also be available in the industrial temperature range.

MSC Technology is offering first engineering samples of the COM Express Compact Type 6 module MSC C6C-AL and the Qseven module MSC Q7-AL immediately, while the COM Express Mini Type 10 module MSC C10M-AL and the full-size SMARC module MSC SM2F-AL are scheduled for the end of the year. The Small-Size variant MSC SM2S-AL will follow suit in the first quarter of 2017. This SMARC module targets space-constrained applications and comes with an economic feature list suited for limited budgets.



Says Jens Plachetka, Manager Business Unit Embedded Boards of MSC, ?We consider Intel?s Apollo Lake family of Atom processors the next milestone for the Internet of Things (IOT), Smart Factory Automation, Medical, Home Automation and Digital Signage. Therefore we have designed Apollo-Lake-based products for all major module formats, aiming at protecting the investment of our customers and assuring long-term availability for them.?

From components to cloud and from design to disposal, Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) accelerates the success of customers who build, sell and use technology by providing a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products, services and solutions. Avnet is a global company ranked on the FORTUNE 500 with revenues of $26.2 billion for the fiscal year 2016. For more information, visit www.avnet.com.



MSC Technologies, a company of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT), specialises in intelligent embedded and display solutions for a range of different industrial applications. MSC Technologies, based in Stutensee, Germany, represents well-known manufacturers of TFT, touch and passive displays and offers customer-specific display solutions based on in-house technologies. In the embedded sector, MSC Technologies has many years of development and production expertise that ranges from COM Express, Qseven and SMARC 2.0 modules through to complete systems. It also provides wireless, storage and lighting solutions. With its consulting competence and full-service offering, MSC Technologies secures a competitive advantage for its customers with premium-quality solutions and long-term availability. The solution provider's business focuses on Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Eastern Europe. Avnet Embedded serves customers in other regions. Further information under www.msc-technologies.eu





