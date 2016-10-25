Unite Private Networks Announces Expansion into Frisco, Texas

Business community will now have access to advanced fiber-optic network

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Unite Private Networks (UPN), a leading provider of high-capacity, fiber-based communication networks is pleased to announce a network expansion in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro.

The new infrastructure extends throughout Frisco, including Network and Internet Blvd, Frisco Roughriders Stadium, and the Baylor Family Medical area. Business customers will now have access to dark fiber or lit services that are scalable from 100 mbps to 100 gbps, as well as a suite of other products.

Frisco was recently named the fastest growing city in the United States, and according to a WalletHub study, has the highest rate of job growth in the country at 5.32 percent.

"UPN already has a significant presence in Dallas/Fort Worth, spanning nearly 800 miles across the metro," said James Edison, Regional Sales Director at Unite Private Networks. "Frisco is growing at a rapid rate, and as companies continue to move into the area the need for more advanced connectivity options and robust bandwidth grows. Powered by a low-latency carrier-grade network, our metro fiber delivers Ethernet, dark fiber, Internet, wavelengths, and custom-built options to ensure flexible solutions that meets mission critical needs. We're thrilled to extend our network infrastructure into Frisco, and are looking forward to working with the business community."

UPN provides high-bandwidth, fiber-based communications networks and services to schools, governments, carriers, data centers, hospitals, and enterprise business customers across a 20 state service area. Service offerings include dark and lit fiber, private line, metro-optical Ethernet, Internet access, data center services, and other customized solutions. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, UPN has been providing customer focused communications solutions since 1998. For more information on UPN, please visit , or connect with us on and .

