Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Sells Senior Helpers

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced today that is has completed the sale of SH Franchising, LLC ("Senior Helpers" or the "Company") to Altaris Capital Partners, LLC ("Altaris").

Headquartered in Timonium, Maryland, Senior Helpers is a leading franchisor of private pay, professional home care for elderly individuals, with approximately 285 active territories across 39 states. The Company differentiates itself with its proprietary, specialized programs that have been developed in collaboration with leading medical experts and was the first provider in the industry to offer specialized care services for individuals with Alzheimer's, dementia and Parkinson's.

Lauren Leichtman, CEO of LLCP, said, "The Senior Helpers investment has been very successful for LLCP, our partners and for the Company's management team. Senior Helpers has a bright future ahead and we wish the management team and Altaris continued success."

Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers, commented, "LLCP has been a tremendous partner by supporting our growth and key strategic initiatives. Their guidance and execution were truly invaluable to our Company over the past four years. We will miss working with the LLCP team, but we are very excited to enter our next phase of growth with Altaris."

Piper Jaffray & Co. served as financial advisor and Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn LLP served as legal advisor to Senior Helpers in connection with the sale.

LLCP is a Los Angeles, California based private investment firm that has managed approximately $7.5 billion of institutional capital since its inception. LLCP invests in middle market companies located in the United States and Europe. LLCP is currently making new investments through Levine Leichtman Capital Partners V, L.P., LLCP Lower Middle Market Fund, L.P., Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Private Capital Solutions, L.P., Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe, L.P. and LLCP Co-Investment Fund, L.P. LLCP has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Chicago, London and The Hague.

