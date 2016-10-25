BRAINFORCE presenting the CEO-of-the-Year Ranking China 2016

Zurich / Beijing, 25th October 2016. BRAINFORCE, the leading international provider of interim management services, have presented the Gold Award to the Top-ranked Chinese listed Company CEOs for the third time. Following the recently Sino-Swiss Cooperation Agreement on Innovation signed by President Xi Jinping and Swiss President Schneider-Ammann, the Ceremony was held at the Embassy of Switzerland in Beijing in the presence of the CEOs of leading Swiss companies in China. The Obermatt ranking methodology (www.obermatt.com) is based on transparent key performance indicators and calculations with global benchmark, and exclude subjective evaluations. Gold Award Winners in the category Combined Performance Large Companies is Liu Qiangdong, CEO of JD, Wang Chuanfu, CEO of BYD, Ma Mingzhe, CEO of Ping AN and Xu Zhen, CEO of Shanghai Construction.

(firmenpresse) - Based on the Swiss Obermatt Research methodology (www.obermatt.com), the performance of the listed Chinese Companies was compared with their peers globally. BRAINFORCE is Obermatts cooperation partner and responsible for the CEO rankings in China. The data basis are publicly traded companies headquartered in China. There are the following two Chinese CEO competitions: The 100 largest Chinese companies and Chines Growth Enterprise Market companies with sales above 100 MUSD.

For the Rankings, three indexed company performance indicators were calculated on 2015 financial figures: Sales Growth, Profitability Growth and Investment/Total Shareholder Return Growth. By indexing the parameters, disturbances from external factors are eliminated. Furthermore, the performance of the Chinese enterprises was compared with 30-70 companies from the same industry or similar business cycles worldwide. Only CEOs with company performance superior than at least 50% of their global peers were considered.

The Gold Winners 2016 by category are the following CEOs:



LARGE COMPANIES

Category Combined Performance (Growth Sales + Profitability + Investment)

Liu Qiangdong (JD.com), 80%

Wang Chuanfu (BYD), 79%

Ma Mingzhe (Ping An), 79%

Xu Zheng (Shanghai Construction), 79%



Category Sales Growth Performance

Wang Chuanfu (BYD), 95%

Guo Guangchang (Fosun International), 94%



Category Profitability Growth Performance

Li Feng (BAIC Motor), 92%

Ma Mingzhe (Ping An), 91%

Jiao Fangzheng (Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre), 91%



Category Total Shareholder Return/Investment Growth Performance

Xu Jiayin (Evergrande Real Estate), 98%

Zhou Genkun (China Great Wall Computer), 98%

Wang Shi (China Vanke), 89%

Guo Guangchang (Fosun International)

__________________



GROWTH ENTERPRISE MARKET COMPANIES

Category Combined Performance (Growth Sales + Profitability + Investment)



Jin Shaoping (Jinlong Machinery & Electronics), 99%

Jia Quanchen (Qingdao Hengshun Zhongshen Group), 99%

Peng Hao (Shenzhen Sunway Communication), 98%



Category Sales Growth Performance

Sheng Faqiang (Beijing Outdoor Products), 100%

Chen Qi (Wuhu Token Sciences), 100%

Wang Piaoyang (Beijing Water Business Doctor), 100%

Ding Lixian (Shezhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting), 100%

Jin Shaoping (Jinlong Machinery & Electronics), 100%

Chen Runsheng (Beijing Hualu Baina Film & TV), 100%



Category Profitability Growth Performance

Quanchen Jia (Qingdao Hengshun Zhongshen Group), 100%

Huang Qialong (Songcheng Performance Development), 100%

Peng Hao (Shenzhen Sunway Communication), 98%

Sun Pingfan (Ningbo Cixing), 98%

Liu Chenyan (Wangsu Science & Technology), 98%

Zhang Zhong (Jiangsu Tongguang Electronic Wire & Cable), 98%

Ding Lixian (Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting), 98%

Jin Shaoping (Jinlong Machinery & Electronics), 98%

Pu Zhiongjie (Lepu Medical Technology Beijing), 98%



Category Total Shareholder Return/Investment Growth Performance

Quanchen Jia (Qingdao Hengshun Zhongshen Group), 100%

Hua Yong (Hangzhou Shunwang Technology), 100%

Shen Limin (Jiangsu Feiliks International Logistics), 100%

Zhou Dehong (Jiangsu Baoli Asphalt), 100%

Lu Xiuqiang (Jiangsu Xiuqiang Glassowrk), 100%

Qian Zhenyu (Jiangyin Haida Rubber and Plastic), 100%

Li Hongguo (Lectron Energy Saving Materials), 100%

Liu Shuangguang (Gosuncn Technology Group), 100%







More information:

http://brainforce-ag.com



PressRelease by

BRAINFORCE AG

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/25/2016 - 16:31

Language: English

News-ID 502677

Character count: 4670

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: BRAINFORCE AG



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 25.10.2016



Number of hits: 50



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease