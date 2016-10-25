Labels on rolls - produced today, delivered tomorrow!

Onlineprinters reduces prices and production times thanks to innovative technology

(PresseBox) - Small volumes of self-adhesive labels were hardly a bargain until a few years ago with production on the day of ordering being the exception rather than the rule. Onlineprinters has invested into new printing technology and purchased a state-of-the-art laser die cutter to cut both the delivery times and the prices of roll labels. The "same-day print" option even allows production on the same working day.

"Our new production line makes labels affordable for everyone. Small and medium-sized companies such as boutiques, florists, creative businesses and agencies can now benefit from professional labels as well. The boost in efficiency has also enabled us to slash our prices by up to 20 percent," says product manager Heiko Wiederer, who managed the launch of the new campaign. The labels are delivered ready for use on a roll of carrier material. Depending on the desired shape and size, the labels can be ordered in quantities from 100 to 10,000; other labels are available in even smaller volumes.

"Typically, roll labels are purchased by customers who have been labelling their products manually until now and for whom labelling machines are not cost-efficient", Wiederer explains. "Our labels are perfect to mark bottles or food jars as for jam and chutney. During the Christmas season, they are also popular for sticking on mailings and Christmas presents."

Material and product selection

Onlineprinters offers 20 formats and two types of materials for labels on rolls. The online print provider's product range includes a number of other sticker options such as neon stickers, electrostatic stickers, address stickers, self-adhesive large-format posters and floor stickers. The products are manufactured in the company's in-house production facilities to a high quality standard.

Different production time options

The new technology has also allowed the standard production time to be cut from nine to five or six working days without any extra costs. Additionally, the shipping time can be reduced by choosing the express delivery option. Transparent prices assure that any costs for extra services or accelerated production are highlighted to customers during the ordering process before they purchase the product.



Printing technology

The new labels on rolls are printed digitally. The ink jet technology used by Onlineprinters prints to a resolution of up to 1,440 dpi, yielding a printing result that matches offset printing quality. Based on volume and material, Onlineprinters uses other printing techniques such as offset printing, latex or dry toner digital printing for the flexible production of various types of stickers.

The video "A look behind the scenes of Onlineprinters":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1uIQE_QFYIs&list=PLEriQeICU0iuXDVlzuMg8mXs75QhR8tGa



Labels are just one of many products of the extensive portfolio offered by Onlineprinters. The online print shop produces several billion printed products each year from classic flyers to professional trade fair systems and large-format outdoor advertising. Established in 2004, Onlineprinters was one of the first online print shops in Europe. Unlike all other large online printers, the e-commerce company has evolved from a traditional print shop. All products are produced in the company's inhouse production facilities at the Franconian site in Neustadt an der Aisch. Onlineprinters received several service awards in 2016 alone.





