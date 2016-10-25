Chatsworth Products Takes its IT Infrastructure Expertise into the Industrial Space with RMR(R) Industrial Enclosures

Intuitive Online Design Tool Simplifies Product Configuration, Delivers Complete Solution under One Part Number

(firmenpresse) - AGOURA HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- For more than 25 years, data center professionals around the globe have trusted Chatsworth Products (CPI) to protect their technology investments. Now, CPI is taking its expertise into the industrial space with the introduction of RMR® Industrial Enclosures -- advanced storage solutions engineered with cutting-edge sealing technology that are certified to meet NEMA 12 and IEC IP 55 protection ratings, and feature extensive equipment mounting options.

RMR (pronounced "armor") enclosures are UL Type 12 Listed and IP 55 Classified, which verify that equipment is protected from the intrusion of foreign object such as dirt, dust, lint and fibers, as well as noncorrosive liquid ingress such as light dripping and splashing. Businesses that need to protect IT equipment, automation electronics and electrical controls in nonhazardous indoor locations can now benefit from CPI's high-quality enclosures, cable and thermal management innovations.

RMR enclosures deliver innovation, configurability and quality in features that include:

UL Type 12 and IP 55 protection ratings

Rapid product modification and kitting

Complete solution under one part number

Formed-in-place foam gaskets for optimal sealing

Multiple equipment mounting options and accessories to support IT equipment, electronics and controls

The enclosures are available in three configurations:

RMR Modular Enclosure features a free-standing design and is available with a range of door, side and top panel options. RMR Modular Enclosure provides floor mounting for large amounts of equipment and can be configured into multi-enclosure bays, as well as fitted with multiple plates for equipment.

RMR Fixed Wall-Mount Enclosure features integrated top and bottom gland plates and easy adjustment of panels or 19"EIA (486 mm) rails. It is used to store smaller amounts of automation equipment, as well as wall and overhead placement where equipment needs to be above work cells.

RMR Swing Wall-Mount Enclosure is designed for placing network equipment into harsh environments and features a three-part that provides quick access to the front and back of equipment.

"Technology is being deployed everywhere, and the equipment is going into places it was never intended to be located. Our customers have relied on CPI to provide high-performance solutions to support their critical network infrastructure for years; so, as networks continue to expand into industrial spaces, it is only logical for us to expand our portfolio to continue offering the same level of support in these less than ideal locations. On behalf of CPI's employee-owners, I am proud to be introducing the new RMR Industrial Enclosures product family," stated Sam Rodriguez, CPI Senior Product Manager of Cabinet & Thermal Management Solutions.

RMR enclosures can be easily configured and ordered through the , a simple digital tool that allows you to quickly select the size, features and accessories needed for a specific application. CPI Product Designer will generate bills of material, drawings, 3D models and sales documents automatically under one part number.

To learn more about CPI's RMR Industrial Enclosures, .

At Chatsworth Products (CPI), it is our mission to address today's critical IT infrastructure needs with products and services that protect your ever-growing investment in information and communication technology. We act as your business partner and are uniquely prepared to respond to your specific requirements with global availability and rapid product customization that will give you a competitive advantage. At CPI, our passion works for you. With over two decades of engineering innovative IT physical layer solutions for the Fortune 500 and multinational corporations, CPI can respond to your business requirements with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, as well as a global network of industry-leading distributors. Headquartered in the United States, CPI operates from multiple sites worldwide, including offices in Mexico, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. CPI's manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, Asia and Europe.

CPI is listed with the General Services Administration (GSA) under Federal Supply Schedule IT 70. Products are also available through GSA Advantage and through Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), including GSA Connections and NITAAC-ECS III ().

