Dump Donald, Eh! Doubles Down

Week Two of Canuck Conspiracy Launches Twitter Tactic to 'Out Trump' the Donald

, the small Super PAC of Canadian businesses determined to write Trump a cheque to drop out the election before November 8th, is doubling down on dumping the Donald with today's launch of the 3:01am Twitter campaign. With a pledge to tweet the Donald every morning at 3:01am and enlist American political influencers to their cause, Dump Donald Eh! aims to ask the only election question that still matters to Canadians: How much will it cost for the Donald to drop out?

"If we can get a number on record, we may be able to appeal to a company, billionaire or CSIS slush fund to top off our Dump Donald, Eh! bribe," said Patrick McCaully, Founder of and Chief News Creator of .

The Canadian Anti-Trump Cabal are determined to ruffle Trump's feathers in the lead-up to November 8th by relentlessly tweeting him at (at)realDonaldTrump every day at 3:01am - making reference to his infamous late-night Twitter outburst at former Miss Universe winner Alicia Machado.

Dump Donald, Eh! activists will also be appealing to the top political journalists across the U.S. via social media to ask the definitive question on their behalf. In addition to eternal gratitude, they pledge to send a bounty of maple syrup-steeped Canadian gifts to the first American political influencer that takes their question all the way to the Donald, as well as nominating the journalist for an (for services to the Canadian cause).

Canadians are also invited to tweet their own politically-charged questions to Trump using the hashtag #dumpdonaldeh.

McCaully says that it wouldn't come as a total surprise if Trump acted on an impulse and personally responded to their team's social media taunts. "Throughout this entire campaign season we've seen how unpredictable Trump can be. It's entirely possible that our online taunts may get him fired up enough to trigger a response."

Whether Trump acknowledges the movement or not, McCaully says the point of the campaign is to encourage Canadians to take a stand and send Donald Trump a clear and concise message from North of the border - that we do NOT support four to eight years of President Trump.

"Canada has skin in this election, we need our American influencer brothers and sisters to help us get a message to Mr. Trump that Canada is NOT down with the Donald," added McCaully.

About the 'Dump Donald, Eh!' Campaign

Exclusively available at , 'Dump Donald, Eh!' activist accessories offer the concerned Canuck to mark their protest and own a piece of presidential history, including baseball caps, phone cases and lawn signs. The campaign aims to speak to Trump in a language that he understands - MONEY - with an end game of writing him a cheque with the profits of 'Dump Donald, Eh' activist accessories. The catch? To cash the cheque, Trump must agree to drop out of the election before election day, November 8th.

In the event that Trump opts not to cash the cheque, Dump Donald Eh! pledges to direct profits to a cause likely to distress the Donald, such as women's rights or legal funds for small businesses to recover unpaid fees from deadbeat Billionaires.

Comments on this PressRelease