       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Aircraft


Generation Growth Capital, Inc. Announces the Sale of Atlantic Precision, Inc.

ID: 502682
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - MILWAUKEE, WI -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Generation Growth Capital Fund II, LP ("GGC"), a Milwaukee-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies, today announced the sale of ("API") to Precision Castparts Corp. Imperial Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to API on the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Port St. Lucie, FL, API is a premier aerospace machining, design and build company that utilizes the latest 3D metal printing and additive manufacturing technologies to serve world class customers in the aerospace and defense industries.

GGC invested in API in October, 2014 to help the company execute on a growth and development strategy in additive manufacturing. During the two years of GGC's ownership, API developed strong competencies in additive manufacturing and experienced rapid growth in its core markets.

"When GGC was first introduced to the team at API, we recognized their initial efforts in additive manufacturing could be a real game changer for prototyping and manufacturing in the aerospace markets. We are proud to have had the chance to work with the team to support their growth and we look forward to watching their continued success as a part of Precision Castparts," said John Reinke, Managing Director of Generation Growth Capital, Inc.

"API represented a model investment for GGC. We were able to provide capital and a business support system that helped the company execute on an aggressive investment and growth strategy," said Cory Nettles, Managing Director of Generation Growth Capital, Inc.

Generation Growth Capital Fund II, LP is a Milwaukee-based private equity firm focusing on investments in small businesses to support ownership transition and growth opportunities. By partnering with solid management teams, GGC adopts a proactive, collaborative approach that builds the businesses in which they invest.

Please visit for more information

On behalf of Generation Growth Capital Fund II, LP:



John Reinke
Managing Director
Generation Growth Capital, Inc.

(414) 291-8915



More information:
http://https://www.generationgrowth.com



Keywords (optional):

generation-growth, api, atlantic-precision, 3d, printing, manufacturing, cory-nettles,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/25/2016 - 14:30
Language: English
News-ID 502682
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Generation Growth Capital
Stadt: MILWAUKEE, WI


Number of hits: 30

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Aircraft




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.108
Registriert Heute: 16
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 266


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z