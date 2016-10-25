Houston Inbound Marketing Agency, Adhere Creative, Wins Big At 2016 MarCom Awards

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Adhere Creative, an award-winning Houston-based B2B brand development and inbound marketing agency specializing in SaaS, Manufacturing, and Business Services, swept marketing awards at the recent 2016 MarCom Awards.

The HubSpot platinum partner agency grabbed two Platinum awards for two categories, namely; Corporate Image Video for their entry "" created for Bluewater Defense, and Industry/Trade Publication for their manufacturing magazine entry, "" created for Effex Management Solutions.

Other awards won by the agency includes a Gold award for the entry, "HouseCalls: Your Guide To Greater Washington Living" for the category Consumer Magazine Publication, and honorable mentions for a home improvement website homepage for Exterior Medics, and packaging design for White Glacier Arctic Immersion Suits.

Judges in the 2016 MarCom Awards evaluated nearly 6,000 entries from individuals, media conglomerates, and Fortune 500 companies. Adhere Creative's winning entries highlight the agency's strategic and creative approach to B2B marketing campaigns.

"Our designs are marketing strategy-centric. More than the aesthetics, we ultimately look at how these designs contribute to the overall goals -- from brand perception all the way to converting leads into clients. That being said, these awards are not just a win for us, but ultimately for our clients," explained Jon Feagain, Adhere Creative's Art Director. "It's a great testament to the value our designs add to their brands," he continued.

The MarCom Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements by marketing and communication professionals. It is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals which oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges, and sets standards of excellence.

A complete list of Platinum, Gold and Honorable Mention Winners can be found on the MarCom Awards website at and will be officially announced on November 1, 2016.

Adhere Creative is an award-winning HubSpot Platinum Partner and Google Partner brand development and inbound marketing agency based in Houston, TX. The agency specializes in B2B marketing for business services, industrial, software as a service (SaaS) and medical companies in the US. Visit for more information.

