With SDL Web, China Airlines Doubles Web Traffic; Increases Conversion Rates by 90 Percent

Top global airline launches U.S. site in just 16 weeks using SDL Web Digital Experience Accelerator
(firmenpresse) - MAIDENHEAD, U.K., and WAKEFIELD, Mass. October 25, 2016 SDL today announced that leading global air cargo brand China Airlines chose SDL Web as its new web content management platform to power its new global web ecosystem, including 12 websites across 11 different languages.
As one of the top ten airlines in the world, with routes to 143 destinations in 29 countries and regions including Europe, Asia, Africa and the U.S., China Airlines was struggling to maintain a consistent web presence across such a widespread customer base. With SDL Web, the airline established a new, centralized global web content management (WCM) system to drive global online business, unify web content management across many languages and provide personalized information across multiple devices and platforms.
With the SDL Web Digital Experience Accelerator, It took just 16 weeks to launch the China Airlines U.S. website, said Jenny Tsao, VP, Passenger Marketing, China Airlines. Following the launch, the amount of traffic doubled, with conversion rates increasing by 90 percent.
Just four months after a successful U.S. launch, Sapient and SDL completed the full online launch of another 11 sites (12 in total), including dynamic web and mobile pages.
We were looking for a solid and feature-rich content management platform with the ability to support efficient operations for the entire international marketing network, said Tsao. SDL and Sapient delivered a wealth of aviation industry experience, the ability to support the rapid publishing of content across multiple language sites and a user-friendly interface to work with.
Key features of China Airlines new SDL implementation include:
Unified management of multi-language websites: Unified branding and support for simultaneous content publishing across multiple language sites including Indonesian, Vietnamese and Thai.
Consistency and flexibility: Modular content management and component-based publishing for improved content and brand consistency across channels, while also enabling flexibility for local marketers.
Empowered business users: Streamlined localization and website management processes to help business users create, publish and update content independent of IT.
Mastering all channels and devices: A website design that takes user habits into account, matching their preferences with a consistent China Airlines aesthetic across channels. In addition, the homepage connects to Facebook, Weibo, WeChat, YouTube and Instagram to enable simultaneous publishing across all channels to satisfy travelers' information needs.
In todays global, digital business environment, it is critical that brands can easily maintain a consistent presence in all relevant markets, said Adolfo Hernandez, CEO, SDL. SDLs unique BluePrinting® capabilities can guarantee just that, by ensuring long term content quality and consistency across languages, brands, devices and channels. We are excited to continue working with China Airlines to create the best cross-channel experiences for their customers.
