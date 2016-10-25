Toromont to Announce Third Quarter 2016 Results on November 7

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX: TIH) (TIH) will release its third quarter 2016 financial results after markets close on Monday, November 7, 2016.

Analysts, members of the media and other interested parties are invited to participate in a teleconference and audio webcast on Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the financial results and operating highlights. The conference will begin with a brief address by Scott J. Medhurst, President and Chief Executive Officer and Paul R. Jewer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Toromont Industries Ltd., followed by a question and answer period for investment analysts.

To participate, please call 1-866-225-6564 or 416-340-2220 (Toronto area), 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No passcode is required. A live audio webcast of the teleconference will also be available on Toromont's Web site at . A replay of the teleconference will be available after the conclusion of the call until midnight, November 22, 2016. Please call 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 (Toronto area) and enter passcode 4134321 to listen to the replay.

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory in addition to industry leading rental operations and a growing agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at .

Contacts:

Paul R. Jewer

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Toromont Industries Ltd.



(416) 514-4790





More information:

http://www.toromont.com



PressRelease by

Toromont Industries Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/25/2016 - 15:02

Language: English

News-ID 502693

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Toromont Industries Ltd.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease