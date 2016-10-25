French Flu Secret Boiron's Oscillococcinum Helps Reduce Duration and Symptoms

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA -- 10/25/16 -- The flu shot receives a lot of attention at this time of year, but remedies for cold and flu season drastically differ depending on your culture and where you live in the world. From the Iranian Honeypot to the French homeopathic remedy Oscillococcinum, there are many innovative ways to calm and minimize flu-like symptoms.

Common flu-like symptoms include fever, chills, body aches and pain. In Mexico and Spain, garlic tea is a go-to solution because of its antibacterial properties; Iranians will use turnips mixed with honey (called an Iranian Honeypot) as an expectorant for respiratory illness; the Greeks have used oil of oregano since the days of Hippocrates for respiratory infections; and for more than 70 years the French have used the flu fighter Oscillococcinum developed by Boiron, the world leader in homeopathic medicines, to shorten the duration an intensity of flu-like symptoms.

"Some of these remedies that are closer to the earth are worth giving a shot," said Dr. Ken Redcross, a board-certified internal medicine physician who runs a concierge practice in New York. "Once a patient gets the flu, physicians are really limited when it comes to recommending anything from traditional medicine. There isn't a cure for influenza, so using some of these tried and true remedies to reduce the effects of flu-like symptoms or even shorten the duration, which can be really helpful."

Redcross always recommends his patients have Oscillococcinum on hand during flu season because it is a low-cost, reliable solution for the entire family and if used within 24 hours of the onset of symptoms, clinical studies have shown it can provide "clear improvement" or "complete resolution" of flu-like symptoms within 48 hours.

"If you get the flu in France, the first thing physicians recommend is Oscillococcinum," said Redcross. "But the key is you have to take it right away for it to have a significant effect. That's why it's important to stock up before flu season wreaks havoc in your home and office."

Redcross says some of his other favorite homegrown remedies he recommends include using honey to calm coughs and soothe sore throats, ginger for nausea and vomiting, and turmeric for body aches and pains. Additionally, staying hydrated, getting at least 8 hours of sleep each night and frequent hand washing with soap and water, as well as getting a flu shot, can help prevent contracting the flu in the first place.

Seasonal flu-related complications result in about 200,000 hospitalizations in the United States each year. Experts say flu season won't likely let up until April. For more flu fighting tips follow Redcross this flu season (at)DrRedcross or and visit .

