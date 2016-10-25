Vodafone Champions Open APIs & Platform Business Models for SDN, NFV & Cloud Services With Huawei

Industry ecosystem including Vodafone, Huawei, Infosys, Centina Systems, inc., Hubsan and Ufly staged DSME and Drone as a Service and Developer showcase enabled by CloudOpera IES at Huawei eco-Connect Europe 2016

(firmenpresse) - PARIS, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- -- today announced an innovation initiative to enable Open APIs and a Platform Business Model for SDN, NFV and Cloud Services under the umbrella of , championed by Vodafone. This initiative aims to meet end-user ROADS (Real-time, On-demand, All-online, DIY and Social) experience and enrich industry ecosystem for ICT infrastructure enabling.

"The problem we are aiming to solve is have a mass market offering that attracts Developers to Open Cloud infrastructure that we can generate new revenues with a TM Forum Open API architecture and Platform based Business Models," said Dr. Lester Thomas, Chief Systems Architect at Vodafone Group.

This innovation initiative focuses on the business scenario and ecosystems to realize new revenues for Cloud Operation and Services for Enterprise, Digital SME and Developers by:

Enabling a Platform based Business Model for Digital SME1 and Drone as a Service2 innovation, exposing a set of capabilities through Open APIs to enable developers to accelerate innovation.

Driving Open API Innovation3: Leveraging and maturing TM Forum Open APIs with an architecture based on real world requirements and "hyper-media" standards.

Enabling Multi-Vendor Ecosystem: Realizing a multi-vendor architecture to support the integration with TM Forum Open APIs that cross IT, Network and Cloud domains.

The first phase with Vodafone focused on enabling the Digital SME and Developer Journeys. At TM Forum Live! 2016, a was demonstrated with contributions from Huawei CloudOpera Orchestrator, Centina Systems vSure Assurance, InverCloud SaaS Marketplace and Infosys based on TM Forum Open API integration.

You Yiyong, President of Service Provider Operation, Huawei, said: "Huawei CloudOpera IES (Infrastructure Enabling System) enables ICT infrastructure networks to provide dynamic, real-time and on-demand ICT services to help operators and partners to accelerate service innovation. We are delighted to be working with Vodafone and drone innovative leaders, Hubsan and Ufly, to enrich the CloudOpera IES ecosystem."

Avi Kulshrestha, Industry Head, Infosys, said: "Disruptive technologies and platform based business models enable more possibilities for new products and services. 'As a Service' business models are key for CSPs to thrive in digital economy and give power to customers and partners to innovate. We are excited to be part of this project to lead the Open API reference implementation to support the 'As a Service' wrap on IoT and SDN/NFV to support next generation service offering."

Phillip Doelling, CTO, Centina Systems, Inc., said: "The Service Provider requires the ability to assure hybrid and dynamic services throughout their lifecycle and to leverage the opportunities afforded by Service Assurance to identify upsell opportunities. With vSure REST API, an open architecture is enabled for the service provider journey where the CSP can create innovative customer facing services such as SLA Monitoring and Assurance as a Service."

Sam Lee, General Manager, Shenzhen Hubsan Technologies Co., Ltd., said: "Our company specialized in drone-based live video broadcast platforms. The challenge today is video delay and freeze, which impacts real-time high-quality video streaming. Hubsan collaborated with Huawei to offer an innovative solution where the drone control application can enable carrier network and ICT resources using CloudOpera IES Open APIs. In this way, ultra-broadband and 4K video can be transmitted with low latency for drone-based live video."

Joann O'Brien, VP Open APIs & Ecosystems, TM Forum, said, "This initiative demonstrates the power of TM Forum Open APIs to enable interoperability within and across ecosystems, thereby unlocking new revenue opportunities for growth across the industry."

Pat McCarthy, CMO, VP Strategy & Marketing, Service Provider Operation Europe, said, "The innovation ecosystem is hosted in the Vodafone Huawei OpenCloud Joint Innovation Center dedicated to opencloud, network function virtualization (NFV), software defined network (SDN), security, analytics, and cloud management. Earlier this week Huawei endorsed the TM Forum Open API manifesto 4,5, demonstrating our commitment to the Open APIs as essential tools in the exposure and management of core business assets which enable partnering with new ecosystem players.

"This innovation shows how to with innovative business scenarios leveraging the TM Forum Open API's with Ecosystem partners."

For more information:

1) "Delivering Open Cloud Ecosystems for Digital SME's interview with Derek Collins", visit

2) "Drone as Service, interview with Derek Collins", visit

3) "Open API MAP, Vodafone, TMFORUM and Huawei interview with Lester Thomas", visit

4) TM Forum Open API announcement, October 19, 2016:

5) TM Forum Open API Manifesto endorsed by Huawei and other ecosystem partners,

