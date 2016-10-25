University of California, Irvine UCI+One Program Developed for Recent College Alumni Seeking Career Advisement

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- The announces today the availability of the , a new offering to benefit recent graduates seeking advisement in preparation for career success. Offering a spectrum of internal and external resources, the UCI+One Program supports personal and professional development for the transition from the classroom to the workplace. With the help of a trained advisor, program participants will identify personal strengths, gain exposure in fields of interest, and develop a plan with short and long-term goals.

"The implementation of UCI+One is a testament to the commitment for success UCI holds for their scholars," said Leigh Poirier, director of the UCI+One Program. "By providing career exploration opportunities together with support for graduate school, or other relevant experiences, our participants will have a competitive advantage and greater career success after commencement. We hope to extend help and guidance to support lifelong success."

The UCI+One Program is structured with Core and Advanced Track programs. The Core Program combines online and classroom-based formats offering flexibility and collaborative advisement. Participants will develop engaging mentor relationships with alumni and professionals, finesse essential skills for the workplace, create professional materials including resumes, cover letters, and Linkedln profiles while developing and maintaining a personal budget. Other key learning outcomes of the UCI+One Core Program include:

Increased confidence with interpersonal communication with presentation of elevator pitches, description of interests, and networking

Development of time management, project management, and business writing skills

Understanding the differences between graduate and professional programs

Exploring the potential of research experiences, public service, and traveling towards benefitting career opportunities

UCI+One Program participants who complete the Core Program and identify the desire or need for increased guidance may utilize one of the four follow up programs in the Advance Tracks. These specialized tracks provide further customized support with personalized advising in the following areas:

Graduate or Professional School Preparation -- Engage in research activities, enrollment in admission test preparation, selection and applying assistance, and securing strong letters of recommendation

Entering the Workforce -- Interpersonal communication skills for interviews and public speaking, enrollment in Division of Continuing Education certificate programs, internship experience in fields of interest, and creating personal portfolios and social networking

Engaging in Public Service -- Exploring short-term and long-term service opportunities, with experience in service areas, and guidance for translating service participation into career opportunities

Meaningful Travel -- Enrollment in certificate programs, connection with alumni, resources for investigating educational and engaging travel experiences for skill development

To gain a better understanding of the UCI+One Program and its offering to recent graduates and young alumni, there are two free information sessions offered Wednesday, Nov. 2 and Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. To register for the free information sessions, to learn or enroll in the program, visit . For further questions or information, contact Leigh Poirier at 949-824-3983 or at .

The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education provides open enrollment learning opportunities, serving adult students online, at the UCI campus, and at employer sites nationally and worldwide. Since 1962, the UCI Division of Continuing Education has offered open enrollment learning opportunities to the Orange County community, providing open access to the resources of the university, through certificate and specialized studies programs () and free, open educational resources (). Connect with UCI Division of Continuing Education on the institution's .

Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 28,000 students and offers 192 degree programs. Located in one of the world's safest and most economically vibrant communities, it's Orange County's second-largest employer, contributing $4.8 billion annually to the local economy.

Vivian Chan-Slater



714-573-0899 x235

UCI Division of Continuing Education

Comments on this PressRelease