CRH Medical Announces Date for Third Quarter 2016 Results and Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- CRH Medical Corporation (TSX: CRH)(NYSE MKT: CRHM), a North American medical company that provides physicians with essential services and innovative products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016, at 7:00 am ET on Thursday, October 27, 2016.

Third Quarter 2016, Conference Call Notification

CRH Medical will host a telephone conference call to discuss the third quarter on Thursday, October 27, 2016 at 10:30 am ET. The telephone numbers for the conference call are 1-877-291-4570 or (647) 788-4919.

At the call's completion, an audio replay will be available by calling 1-800-585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and using passcode 5508256. The phone replay will be available until November 10, 2016.

About CRH Medical Corporation:

CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing physicians with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH acquired a full service gastroenterology anesthesia company, Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates, LLC ("GAA"), which provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures and has complemented this acquisition with eight additional acquisitions of anesthesia companies since GAA. Anesthesia assisted endoscopies make these procedures more comfortable for patients and allow gastroenterologists to perform more procedures. The Company's goal is to establish CRH as the premier provider of innovative products and essential services to gastroenterologists throughout the United States. The Company's product distribution strategy focuses on physician education, patient outcomes, and patient awareness. The Company's CRH O'Regan System, is a single use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating hemorrhoid grades I - IV. CRH distributes the CRH O'Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to physicians, allowing CRH to create meaningful relationships with the physicians it serves.

Contacts:



CRH Medical Corporation

David Matousek

Director of Investor Relations

800.660.2153 x1030

PressRelease by

CRH Medical Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/25/2016 - 16:13

Language: English

News-ID 502706

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CRH Medical Corporation

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease