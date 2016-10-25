PerimeterX CTO to Present on Latest Bot Threats at O'Reilly Security Conference

Ido Safruti to Lead Session on Detecting and Blocking Advanced Automated Attacks

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- , a provider of behavior-based web protection technology, today announced that Ido Safruti, CTO and co-founder of PerimeterX, will deliver a session at the O'Reilly Security Conference in New York City on how to detect and block advanced automated attacks. This tutorial on Monday, October 31 at 9:00am EDT targets security professionals who seek to understand the threats posed to their websites by harmful bots, and offers them an opportunity to learn how to block these bots while maintaining a high-quality customer experience.

Ido Safruti, CTO and Co-founder at PerimeterX

Ido Safruti is CTO and a Co-founder of PerimeterX, which delivers a behavior-based web security service that detects malicious behavior and blocks automated attacks. Ido's background spans cloud and highly-scalable infrastructure at leading-edge firms including Akamai, Cotendo and Metacafe, as well as the cyber security unit of Israeli Intelligence.

Grand Ballroom West

New York Hilton Midtown

1335 Avenue of the Americas

New York, New York, 10019

:

Monday, October 31, 2016, 9:00am-12:30pm EDT

Description: Bots are a reality, and it's hard to separate your users and good bots (e.g. search) from the bad ones, including brute-force, fraud-enabling, and scrapers. Ido Safruti of PerimeterX will review how bots work, show how to operate a few common bots, and - most importantly - demonstrate how you can detect and block malicious activity while enabling your users and good bots to work uninterrupted.

The threats represented by malicious bots, and how they operate

Open-source tools and techniques to detect and better manage bots

Ways to block harmful bot activity, while allowing human customers and "good bots" to work unimpeded

How to analyze web behavior across three layers -- users, applications, and networks -- to protect both your infrastructure and your business

The O'Reilly Security Conference will take place at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City from October 30 to November 2, 2016 and provides pragmatic advice on defensive security practices, arming today's InfoSec practitioners with real-world tools and techniques.

PerimeterX prevents automated attacks by detecting and protecting against malicious web behavior. By analyzing the behavior of humans, applications and networks, PerimeterX catches real-time automated attacks with unparalleled accuracy. Its proprietary technology protects your business and web infrastructure by preventing known automated attacks and those that do not trigger security. With PerimeterX businesses deploy seamless integration within minutes and easily integrate it into their DevOps software delivery process. PerimeterX empowers companies across numerous industries including enterprise SaaS, e-commerce and media to protect against advanced automated attacks. To learn more, please visit

