Barona Resort & Casino to Celebrate Halloween with Over $40,000 in Cash Prize Giveaways on Monday, October 31

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- is brewing up more fun and excitement this year for its annual Halloween Bash! On Monday, October 31 Club Barona members can take part in a variety of Halloween-themed Party People Games for non-stop fun on the casino floor and over $40,000 in cash prize giveaways.

"We want to get our Club Barona members in the holiday spirit," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "With spooky games and cash prize giveaways, Barona has everything you need for the ultimate Halloween experience."

Between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on October 31, all Club Barona members can play games such as Cauldron of Cash, Ghost Dice, Halloween Bash Balloons, Pumpkin Patch Punch Board and Frankenstein's Flip and Win. The prize amounts for all Halloween Party People Games are $50, $100, $150 or $200.

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for six consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,000 slot and video poker machines and over 90 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, the AmBience Day Spa, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, which was rated the 4th Best Resort Course in California by Golfweek Magazine. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit , or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on , , and .





Barona Resort & Casino

