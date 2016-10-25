       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Media Advisory: Federal Minister and Mayor Nenshi to officially open innovative road infrastructure

Flanders Interchange supports principles of new urbanism

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

On Saturday, October 29, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Judy Foote and Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi will open the new Flanders Avenue Interchange, innovative infrastructure just outside Calgary's downtown core that is enhanced for the use of motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and transit.

Hundreds of Calgarians are expected to attend the opening and be among the first to step foot on the interchange before it opens for use on Monday.

The project is a joint venture between Canada Lands Company, a federal Crown corporation, and The City of Calgary.

What: Opening of Flanders Avenue Interchange

When: Saturday, October 29, 2016

Where: Flanders Avenue Interchange at Crowchild Trail S

Who: Minister Judy Foote, Mayor Nenshi, Canada Lands Company

Note: Should you be unable to attend, professional photos and news-quality video footage will be available by 2pm

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link:

Contacts:
Canada Lands Company
Renu Bakshi
604-787-1873


The City of Calgary Newsroom
403-828-2954



