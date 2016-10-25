AER Issues Formal Notice of Investigation

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has issued a formal notice of investigation to Trilogy Energy Corporation following a pipeline release 16 kilometres northeast of the town of Fox Creek.
Trilogy estimates that approximately 250 m3 of oil emulsion (50 per cent oil and 50 per cent water) was released. The AER investigation will confirm the volume and consider potential enforcement actions. The results of the investigation will be available upon completion.
AER staff remain onsite and continue to work with the company to ensure that all safety and environmental requirements are being met.
The AER issued an environmental protection and pipeline order on October 13, directing Trilogy to suspend operations, contain the release, prevent migration of hydrocarbons to areas outside of the spill site, protect wildlife and the environment, and immediately control access to the affected area.
A copy of the order and details about the incident are posted to the AER's .
