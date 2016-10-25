       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Essential Energy Services 2016 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Details

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSX: ESN) ("Essential") intends to release its 2016 third quarter financial results on November 9, 2016 and has scheduled a conference call and webcast at 10:00 am MT (12:00 pm ET) on November 10, 2016.

The conference call dial in numbers are 416-340-2217 or 866-696-5910, passcode 1561348.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call until November 24, 2016 by dialing 905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053, passcode 4938292.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Essential's website at

by selecting "Investors" and "Events and Presentations". Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available for approximately 30 days.

ABOUT ESSENTIAL

Essential Energy Services Ltd. provides oilfield services to oil and natural gas producers, primarily in western Canada. Essential offers completion, production and abandonment services to a diverse customer base. Services are offered with masted coil tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, service rigs and the sale and rental of downhole tools and equipment. Essential offers the largest masted coil tubing fleet in Canada. Further information can be found at .

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Contacts:
Essential Energy Services Ltd.
Garnet K. Amundson
President and CEO
(403) 513-7272


Essential Energy Services Ltd.
Karen Perasalo
Investor Relations
(403) 513-7272



