APRIL: third-quarter 2016 sales

* ?645.3m in sales at end September 2016, up 7.5% based on reported data and

7.2% like-for-like(1)

* Growth in Property & Casualty sales in line with first half, both in

brokerage (up 3.5% like-for-like(1)) and insurance (up 34.7% like-for-like).

* Brokerage commissions in Health & Personal Protection hold up well (down

1.4% like-for-like).







"In the third quarter, sales momentum was in line with trends observed since

early 2016 and the return to growth in brokerage commissions is confirmed.

Nevertheless, we remain cautious regarding the end of the year given the very

challenging macroeconomic and regulatory environment in France and abroad. While

our teams are more focused than ever on business development, we are pursuing

our efforts in adapting our business models and restoring profitability to loss-

making operations. In addition, we are continuing our policy of selected

acquisitions, in order to support the expansion of our expertise and of some of

our business lines abroad. These initiatives procede from our strategic growth

levers in order to improve the Group's performance over the medium term." APRIL

Chairman & CEO Bruno Rousset stated.



APRIL recorded consolidated sales of ?645.3m for the first nine months of 2016,

up 7.5% compared with reported figures for the same period in 2015.





IFRS - ?m 9M 2016 9M 2015 Change 9M 2015 LFL(1) Change

-------------------------------+-------+-------+----------------------------

Consolidated sales | 645.3 | 600.2 |+7.5% 601.8 +7.2%

-------------------------------+-------+-------+----------------------------



Brokerage commissions and fees| 361.1 | 358.2 |+0.8% 359.7 +0.4%

-------------------------------+-------+-------+----------------------------

Insurance premiums | 284.2 | 242.0 |+17.4% 242.0 +17.4%

-------------------------------+-------+-------+----------------------------



[1] Pro forma or 'like-for-like' sales at constant consolidation scope and

exchange rates, adjusted for acquisitions, disposals and changes in

consolidation method, as well as exchange rate fluctuations, calculated on the

basis of the prior year accounts converted using the exchange rate for the

current year.





The Group posted a ?3.8m impact of exchange rate fluctuations for the period,

mainly affecting Property & Casualty commissions in Brazil, the UK and Canada.

Consolidation gains of ?5.4m, primarily resulting from the acquisition of Avilog

at the end of 2015, GlobalHealth in early 2016 and Bamado in July 2016, mainly

contributed to Health & Personal Protection commissions.



Like-for-like sales for the first nine months of the year rose by 7.2%, with

brokerage commissions slightly up by 0.4% to ?361.1m and a solid growth in

insurance premiums, up 17.4% to ?284.2m.



Breakdown of the change in sales between 2015 and 2016 - ?m

|

Consolidated sales as at 30.09.2015 | 600.2

--------------------------------------------------------------+-------

Impact of exchange rate fluctuations | -3.8

--------------------------------------------------------------+-------

Acquisitions | +6.6

--------------------------------------------------------------+-------

Disposals | -1.2

--------------------------------------------------------------+-------

Like-for-like(1) sales as at 30.09.2015 | 601.8

--------------------------------------------------------------+-------

Increase in brokerage commissions and fees | +1.3

--------------------------------------------------------------+-------

Increase in insurance premiums | +42.2

--------------------------------------------------------------+-------

Sales as at 30.09.2016 | 645.3









Sales by division



Changes by type of revenues are as follows:



* Brokerage commissions in Health & Personal Protection amounted to ?231.8m at

end September 2016, up slightly (0.6%) on a reported basis compared to the

same period last year. Excluding the impact of changes in the scope of

consolidation relating to the Avilog, GlobalHealth and Bamado acquisitions,

commissions were down 1.4%. The trend observed is in line with the first

half. Group and loan insurance continued to grow without fully offsetting

the impact of individual employee health insurance cancellations.



* Property & Casualty commissions amounted to ?130.5m and continued to grow as

they increased by 1.0% compared to reported data for 2015. Excluding the

impact of exchange rate fluctuations, organic growth was 3.5%. This

performance, while slightly lower compared to the first half, remains

satisfactory: wholesale brokerage activities continued to expand,

particularly in substandard motor, two-wheeled vehicle insurance and the

professional range. Travel insurance and assistance activities held up well

in a challenging environment, and recorded an increase in sales compared

with the previous financial year.



* The 7.1% increase in Health & Personal Protection insurance premiums

reflects the momentum in this business, driven by the development of

individual (seniors and self-employed) Health & Personal Protection and

expatriate insurance portfolios. It is also related to the growth in group

private health insurance portfolios generated by partnerships set up to meet

the demand created by the extension of corporate group private health

insurance. These solid performances contribute to offsetting the expected

decreases in some run-off portfolio.



* The trend in Property & Casualty insurance premiums continued, with premiums

up ?31.5m to ?122.3m. This reflects the expansion of our legal protection

business and corporate and affinity member operations, in a highly-reinsured

risk-carrying model.









IFRS - ?m 9M 2016 9M 2015 Change 9M 2015 LFL(1) Change

-----------------------------+-------+-------+----------------------------

Health & Personal Protection| 394.3 | 382.1 |+3.2% 386.8 +1.9%

-----------------------------+-------+-------+----------------------------

Commissions and fees | 231.8 | 230.4 |+0.6% 235.1 -1.4%

-----------------------------+-------+-------+----------------------------

Insurance premiums| 162.5 | 151.7 |+7.1% 151.7 +7.1%

-----------------------------+-------+-------+----------------------------

Property & Casualty | 252.8 | 220.0 |+14.9% 216.9 +16.6%

-----------------------------+-------+-------+----------------------------

Commissions and fees| 130.5 | 129.2 |+1.0% 126.1 +3.5%

-----------------------------+-------+-------+----------------------------

Insurance premiums| 122.3 | 90.7 |+34.8% 90.8 +34.7%

-----------------------------+-------+-------+----------------------------

Intra-group eliminations | -1.7 | -1.8 |+3.1% -2.0 +11.2%

-----------------------------+-------+-------+----------------------------



[1] Pro forma or 'like-for-like' sales at constant consolidation scope and

exchange rates, adjusted for acquisitions, disposals and changes in

consolidation method, as well as exchange rate fluctuations, calculated on the

basis of the prior year accounts converted using the exchange rate for the

current year.





Highlights of the third quarter of 2016:



APRIL affirmed its difference with two digital innovations this quarter:



* To strengthen its leading position in delegated loan insurance, APRIL

presented its Digital application process, a platform designed to streamline

and speed up the application procedure,

* In order to provide further support to its broker partners in their

development and digitalisation, the Group rolled out the APRIL ON pilot

programme, a new online platform that offers major innovations in terms of

services and customer relationship management.

Quarterly sales



IFRS - ?m 2016 2015 Change 2015 LFL(1) Change

------------+-------+-------+-------------------------------

Q1 | 208.4 | 195.6 | +6.5% 195.5 +6.6%

------------+-------+-------+-------------------------------

Q2 | 221.8 | 206.1 | +7.6% 206.2 +7.6%

------------+-------+-------+-------------------------------

Q3 | 215.1 | 198.5 | +8.4% 200.1 +7.5%

------------+-------+-------+-------------------------------

Q4 | - | 197.8 | - - -

------------+-------+-------+-------------------------------

Total | - | 798.0 | - - -

------------+-------+-------+-------------------------------



Outlook:



The Group remains focused on restoring the profitability of its loss-making

operations and will continue its efforts to adapt certain businesses.



For 2016, APRIL had anticipated a decline in its current EBIT that could range

between 8% and 12%. The third quarter is in line with trends observed in the

first half and therefore, the Group confirms its forecast of a decrease towards

the lower end of the results range.



Upcoming releases:



- 24 January 2017 after market close: 2016 Full-year sales

- 8 March 2017 after market close: 2016 Annual results



This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assessments

or assumptions that were reasonable at the date of the release, and which may

change or be altered due to, in particular, random events or uncertainties and

risks relating to the economic, financial, regulatory and competitive

environment, the risks set out in the 2015 Registration Document, and any risks

that are unknown or non-material to date that may subsequently occur. The

Company undertakes to publish or disclose any adjustments or updates to this

information as part of the periodical and permanent information obligation to

which all listed companies are subject.





Marc Le Doze, Group CFO, will be holding a conference call for financial

analysts, investors, and the press this evening at 6.00 pm (French time).



Dial in details: France - +33 (0)1 70 99 32 12 / United Kingdom - +44 (0)207

1620 177



Please dial in a few minutes beforehand, in order to register, and give the

following reference number: 960 478



Contacts:



Analysts and investors

Marc Le Doze: +33 (0)4 72 36 18 85 / Guillaume Cerezo: +33 (0)4 72 36 18 58



Press

Samantha Druon: +33(0)4 72 00 46 56 - samantha.druon(at)insign.fr





About APRIL



Established in 1988, APRIL is an international insurance services group with

operations based in 31 countries in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and the Middle

East, and the leading wholesale broker in France. Listed on Euronext Paris

(Compartment B), the Group posted sales of ?798m in 2015. Its 3,800 staff

members design, manage and distribute specialist insurance solutions (health and

personal protection, property and casualty, mobility and legal protection) as

well as assistance services, for private individuals, professionals and

businesses, by pursuing the ambition APRIL set itself from the very beginning:

to change the image of insurance and make it easier and more accessible. Driven

by a strong entrepreneurial culture, the group bases its development on four

values in support of its customers: building trust, pushing boundaries,

innovating and keeping things simple.



Full regulated information is available on our website at www.april.com

(Investors section).



PDF Version:

http://hugin.info/165829/R/2051330/767474.pdf







