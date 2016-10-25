Atos recognized by international nonprofit organization CDP as a world leader for corporate action on climate change

Atos is once again positioned on the Climate A List



Paris, 25 October 2016 - Atos, an international leader in digital services, has

been awarded today the best score in climate performance by the CDP and

positioned itself on its 2016 Climate A List.

Thousands of companies have submitted information to be independently assessed

against CDP scoring methodology. Among them, less than 200 have made it to the

Climate A list worldwide in 2016. Atos is one of these 9% to be awarded an "A"

grade for their performance and actions to combat climate change.

Olivier Cuny, Atos Executive Vice-President and General Secretary, said: "As a

leading provider of digital services, we are particularly proud of this award.

This excellent result is due to the continuous efforts made by Atos to include

the environmental challenge in its strategy, to reduce its own footprint and to

innovate and develop digital solutions that our clients can use to meet both

their business and climate challenges."

CDP's Chief Executive Officer Paul Simpson said: "We congratulate the 193 A List

companies that are leading the change towards our low carbon future. Companies

are key actors in enabling the global economy to achieve its new climate goals,

and the leadership of Atos points the way for others to take bold action and

capitalize on the many opportunities that await."



The 2016 Climate Leadership Awards ceremony took place today in Paris at the

French Ministry of Environment. The Climate A List, along with the climate

scores of all companies publicly taking part in CDP's climate change program

this year, are available on CDP's website.



About Atos



Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital services with pro forma

annual revenue of circa ? 12 billion and circa 100,000 employees in 72



countries. Serving a global client base, the Group provides Consulting & Systems

Integration services, Managed Services & BPO, Cloud operations, Big Data &

Cybersecurity solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline,

the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. With

its deep technology expertise and industry knowledge, the Group works with

clients across different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health,

Manufacturing, Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and

Transportation.



Atos is focused on business technology that powers progress and helps

organizations to create their firm of the future. The Group is the Worldwide

Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and is listed

on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under the brands Atos, Atos

Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline.



For more information, visit: atos.net.



