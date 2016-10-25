Banca IFIS sells 861 million euro worth of NPLs

The portfolio corresponds to about 42.000 positions of unsecured consumer

assets



Mestre (Venice), October 25, 2016 - Banca IFIS announces it has defined the

details of a negotiation for the sale of an unsecured non-performing loans

portfolio in the Italian consumer credit sector. The counterparty to this deal,

which has allowed Banca IFIS to achieve capital gains, is an International

player acting through a SPV.



This transaction involves a non-performing loans portfolio for over 861 million

euro, which corresponds to about 42.000 positions. The portfolio, transferred to

the secondary consumer credit market is made up of advanced-age assets.



"Both our purchase and our sale operations testify Banca IFIS's ability to

create synergies with Italian and International players in the primary and

secondary NPL markets" stated Andrea Clamer, Head of Banca IFIS's NPL Area.



In light of the transactions carried out, Banca IFIS's treasury portfolio

amounts to over 1.3 million positions, corresponding to a total nominal value of

over 9.4 billion euro, confirming the Bank as market leader in Italy and one of

the most active players in Europe.





