Banca IFIS sells 861 million euro worth of NPLs:

Mestre (Venice), October 25, 2016 - Banca IFIS announces it has defined the
details of a negotiation for the sale of an unsecured non-performing loans
portfolio in the Italian consumer credit sector. The counterparty to this deal,
which has allowed Banca IFIS to achieve capital gains, is an International
player acting through a SPV.
This transaction involves a non-performing loans portfolio for over 861 million
euro, which corresponds to about 42.000 positions. The portfolio, transferred to
the secondary consumer credit market is made up of advanced-age assets.
"Both our purchase and our sale operations testify Banca IFIS's ability to
create synergies with Italian and International players in the primary and
secondary NPL markets" stated Andrea Clamer, Head of Banca IFIS's NPL Area.
In light of the transactions carried out, Banca IFIS's treasury portfolio
amounts to over 1.3 million positions, corresponding to a total nominal value of
over 9.4 billion euro, confirming the Bank as market leader in Italy and one of
the most active players in Europe.
