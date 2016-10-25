       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
The most expensive biologic treatments for chronic inflammatory disease dominate the Canadian market

New Patented Medicine Prices Review Board report provides insight into the market for biologic response modifier agents and compares Canadian treatment costs to international benchmarks

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Patented Medicine Prices Review Board

The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB), through the National Prescription Drug Utilization Information System research initiative, today published the first edition of the Market Intelligence Report, a new analytical research series that provides drug pricing and utilization information on specific therapeutic market segments that are important to Canadians.

This first edition analyzes the Canadian market for a select number of biologic response modifier agents: Enbrel, Remicade, Kineret, Humira, Rituxan, Orencia, Simponi, Cimzia and Actemra. These drugs are used in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and psoriasis. Focusing on the 2015 calendar year, the report explores the Canadian market from a national and international perspective with a retrospective look at recent trends.

Market Intelligence Report findings show the sales and use of these biologic drugs are higher in Canada than in most comparable international markets. Despite the availability of lower-cost treatments, the majority of Canadian patients continue to use the drugs with the highest treatment costs: Remicade, Humira, and Enbrel. Aligning Canadian drug prices with international levels, especially for Remicade, and using less expensive alternative therapies, such as biosimilars, also known as "subsequent entry biologics," would result in lower drug costs for Canadians.

The Market Intelligence Report is available on the PMPRB website in PDF and accessible HTML formats.

Contacts:
Sofie McCoy-Astell
Manager, Communications
Patented Medicine Prices Review Board


613-960-9728


TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired)
613-957-4373



Date: 10/25/2016 - 18:30
Firma: Patented Medicine Prices Review Board
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


