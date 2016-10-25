       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Mackinac Financial Corporation Declares $.10 Cash Dividend on Common Stock

(firmenpresse) - MANISTIQUE, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC), the bank holding company for mBank (the "Bank"), announced the approval of a cash dividend by its Board of Directors on October 25, 2016. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.10 per common share, payable January 9, 2017 to shareholders of record at December 28, 2016. The dividend is unchanged from the prior quarter's dividend.

Mackinac Financial Corporation is a registered bank holding company formed under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 with assets in excess of $950 million and whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ stock market as "MFNC." The principal subsidiary of the Corporation is mBank. Headquartered in Manistique, Michigan, mBank has 23 branch locations; 12 in the Upper Peninsula, three in the Northern Lower Peninsula, one in Oakland County, Michigan and seven in northern Wisconsin. The Corporation's banking services include commercial lending and treasury management products and services geared toward small to mid-sized businesses, as well as a full array of personal and business deposit products and consumer loans.

Contact:
Paul D. Tobias
(248) 290-5901


Jesse A. Deering
(248) 290-5906


Website:



More information:
http://www.bankmbank.com



