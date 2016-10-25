       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Hard Creek Engages German Mining Networks

ID: 502733
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Hard Creek Nickel Corp. (TSX VENTURE: HNC) has engaged the services of German Mining Networks, based in Frankfurt, Germany. German Mining Networks will work to increase investor awareness of Hard Creek Nickel in Europe. The IR firm has been retained for an initial 3 months at a rate of $3,500 per month plus expenses.

About Hard Creek Nickel

Hard Creek Nickel's core asset is the Turnagain nickel, cobalt and PGE project in north central British Columbia, Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

MARK JARVIS, President

HARD CREEK NICKEL CORPORATION

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Contacts:
Hard Creek Nickel Corp.
604-681-2300



Keywords (optional):

hard-creek-nickel-corporation,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/25/2016 - 18:44
Language: English
News-ID 502733
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Hard Creek Nickel Corporation
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


Number of hits: 24

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.108
Registriert Heute: 16
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 202


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z