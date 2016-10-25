Hard Creek Engages German Mining Networks

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Hard Creek Nickel Corp. (TSX VENTURE: HNC) has engaged the services of German Mining Networks, based in Frankfurt, Germany. German Mining Networks will work to increase investor awareness of Hard Creek Nickel in Europe. The IR firm has been retained for an initial 3 months at a rate of $3,500 per month plus expenses.

About Hard Creek Nickel

Hard Creek Nickel's core asset is the Turnagain nickel, cobalt and PGE project in north central British Columbia, Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

MARK JARVIS, President

HARD CREEK NICKEL CORPORATION

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Contacts:

Hard Creek Nickel Corp.

604-681-2300

PressRelease by

Hard Creek Nickel Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/25/2016 - 18:44

Language: English

News-ID 502733

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Hard Creek Nickel Corporation

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 24



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease