Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. Announces Class B Non-Voting Share Distribution

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: BCF) announced today that its board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.3717 per Class B Non-Voting share of the Company. The distribution will be paid on October 31, 2016 to holders of Class B Non-Voting shares of record on October 25, 2016.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.
John Strangway
Chief Financial Officer
(403) 685-9888



http://builderscapital.ca/



builders-capital-mortgage-corp,



