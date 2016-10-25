LD OnLine and Landmark School Outreach Partner to Deliver Teaching Strategies to Educators

(firmenpresse) - BEVERLY, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Leaders in providing resources to educators serving the 5 - 15% of students diagnosed with learning disabilities, and have partnered to deliver practical and effective strategies through their online platforms.

Landmark School Outreach is now providing articles with timely, research-based teaching tips, checklists, and downloadable templates for educators that LD OnLine features on their website monthly.

Topics to date include:

Executive Function: Addressing Emotion Through Communication

Understanding and Addressing Processing Speed Deficits in the Classroom

Cognitive Load Theory

Noel Gunther, LD OnLine Executive Director said, "We are delighted to partner with Landmark School Outreach. This relationship allows us to deliver great content from highly-respected experts in their field. The articles are full of practical suggestions that educators can use with both struggling and traditional learners."

In 1977, the Landmark School established the Landmark Outreach Program to help meet the educational needs of students with language-based learning disabilities. The Outreach Program's mission is to empower children with learning disabilities by offering their teachers an exemplary program of applied research and professional development. To that end, the program provides extensive professional development, including a Summer Institute, online courses, consultation services, and publications.

LD OnLine is a popular website for general and special educators and is a service of WETA, the flagship PBS station in Washington, D.C. The site features hundreds of helpful articles, multimedia, monthly columns by noted experts, a referral directory, and much more.

