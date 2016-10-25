Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Net Revenues of $57.1 Million, Net Income of $7.8 Million and 14.3% Increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $16.3 Million

(firmenpresse) - RENO, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI) ("Monarch" or the "Company") today reported operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016, as summarized below:

(1) Definitions, disclosures and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial information are included later in the release.

John Farahi, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Monarch, commented: "We are pleased with our 2016 third quarter net revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth as well as our eighth consecutive quarter of double digit net income growth. Consistent delivery of strong financial results is a product of our team's continued focus on providing guests with market-leading gaming entertainment, dining and hospitality experiences at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa and Monarch Casino Black Hawk.

"Atlantis continues to benefit from its position as a leading casino resort in the healthy and improving Reno macro market environment. We continuously refine and enhance our offerings at Atlantis and seek to deliver a superior guest experience. We are focused constantly on improving operational efficiency and implementing analytical tools to provide real-time decision making information and accurate performance measurement. These efforts are yielding improved results which we expect to build upon going forward. Additionally, property improvements such as the recently redesigned and upgraded Toucan Charlie's buffet and the approximate 34% increase in surface parking adjacent to the Atlantis continue to garner favorable customer feedback and attractive returns on invested capital.

"In Black Hawk, our property continues to deliver growth and strong operating results even while the work on our master planned expansion continues. We expect to secure the temporary certificate of occupancy for our new parking structure in mid-November, at which time we will immediately move forward with the demolition of the existing garage. This will put us on schedule to break ground on the hotel tower in the first quarter of 2017. Our experience with successfully managing profitable business operations at Atlantis through construction disruption, as well as through the three phase renovation of the existing casino at Black Hawk, gives us confidence that we can minimize negative operational impact. We understand that more than two years of phased work on the garage demolition and hotel tower construction will impact our guests. However, we will continue to entertain our guests in the manner they have come to expect and we will implement measures such as convenient shuttle service between the casino and the new parking garage to minimize the impact of construction upon our guests. We look forward to embarking on the cornerstone phase of our property expansion project early next year and believe the long-term prospects for Monarch Casino Black Hawk are very exciting.

"Monarch is favorably positioned in two highly attractive and growing markets. We believe the 2016 third quarter results demonstrate that we are effectively leveraging our operating discipline. We intend to maintain our leadership position in Reno while attracting new guests in that growing market and believe that our expansion project in Black Hawk will help grow that market as Denver's economic expansion continues. This is an exciting time for Monarch and our entire team is devoted to taking advantage of the opportunities ahead."

For the 2016 third quarter, consolidated net revenue of $57.1 million grew 6.6% year over year, reflecting solid revenue growth at both Atlantis and Monarch Casino Black Hawk. Revenue from the Company's casino operations rose 6.0% year over year, food and beverage revenue increased 6.1% and hotel revenue grew 3.8%. Consolidated promotional allowance increased $0.3 million, or 2.3%.

The Company generated consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $16.3 million in the third quarter of 2016, an increase of $2.0 million, or 14.3%, over the same period a year ago.

Casino operating expense as a percentage of casino revenue decreased to 40.3% for the third quarter of 2016 compared to 40.9% in the third quarter of 2015 due to increased casino revenues. Food and beverage operating expense as a percentage of food and beverage revenue increased slightly to 39.4% during the third quarter of 2016 from 39.2% a year ago driven by higher labor costs. Hotel operating expense as a percentage of hotel revenue increased to 28.4% for the third quarter of 2016 compared to 25.2% for the same period in the prior year primarily as a result of slightly lower occupancy and higher labor costs.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the 2016 third quarter were $14.4 million, flat with the prior year period, but decreased as a percentage of net revenue from 26.8% in the third quarter of the prior year to 25.3% in the current quarter.

Summarized below is an update on the Company's ongoing upgrade and expansion of Monarch Black Hawk, including the expected costs and completion dates for the project as well as the amounts spent through September 30, 2016:

(1) The Company paid $76.0 million cash or $69.2 million net of acquired working capital and NOLs when it acquired Monarch Black Hawk (formerly Riviera Black Hawk Casino).



(2) Includes upgrades to interior, which was completed in August 2015, and exterior of existing facility to match the design of the master planned expansion.

(3) The Company anticipates funding the hotel tower and casino expansion from a combination of operating cash flow and the Amended Credit Facility.

(4) The Company will fund the amount left to spend from operating cash flow.

The Company continues to make progress with the Monarch Casino Black Hawk expansion project. Monarch expects to secure the temporary certificate of occupancy for and open the new parking structure at the property in mid-November. At that time, the Company will immediately begin the demolition and removal of the original parking structure which it expects to complete during the first quarter of 2017. Monarch plans to break ground on the hotel tower and casino expansion in the first quarter of 2017 and open floors of the new tower, beginning with the casino expansion and additional restaurants, as they are finished. The targeted completion date of the entire project is the second quarter of 2019.

During the 2016 third quarter, the Company made net principal payments of $5.1 million which reduced the amount outstanding on its credit facility to $29.9 million as of September 30, 2016. Capital expenditures of $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2016 represent costs related to the Monarch Casino Black Hawk master development plan and ongoing maintenance spending in Reno and Black Hawk. Capital expenditures in the third quarter were funded from the Company's operating cash flows.

Interest expense for the 2016 third quarter decreased to $130 thousand from $137 thousand in the third quarter of 2015 due to lower average outstanding borrowings in the 2016 third quarter compared to the 2015 third quarter offset by the increase in amortization of deferred loan costs.

As previously reported, on July 20, 2016, Monarch entered into an amended and restated credit facility, under which the former $100 million credit facility was increased to $250 million and the maturity date of the facility was extended from November 15, 2016 to July 20, 2021. Monarch may use borrowings from the Amended Credit Facility to pay for costs related to the expansion project at its Monarch Casino Black Hawk as well as additional ongoing capital expenditure requirements, working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 which are subject to change, including, but not limited to, comments relating to (i) future operating performance; (ii) economic and market conditions; (iii) plans, objectives and expectations regarding Atlantis and/or Monarch Casino Black Hawk; and (iv) plans, costs, financing, construction, completion and opening timelines of upgraded, redesigned and/or expanded facilities at Monarch Casino Black Hawk. Actual results and future events and conditions may differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. With respect to the Monarch Casino Black Hawk master development plan and expansion project, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation:

construction factors, including delays, increased costs of labor and materials, availability of labor and materials, zoning issues, environmental restrictions, soil and water conditions, weather and other hazards, site access matters and building permit issues;

access to available and reasonable financing on a timely basis;

changes in laws and regulations permitting expanded and other forms of gaming in our key markets; and

the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on the economy, in general, and on the gaming industry, in particular.

Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect all forward looking statements, including the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available on the Company's website at .

Please see the separate Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (unaudited) below.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating income (as determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles), as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities (as determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles) or as a measure of liquidity. This item enables comparison of the Company's performance with the performance of other companies that report Adjusted EBITDA, although some companies do not calculate this measure in the same manner and, therefore, the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. For additional information on Monarch, visit Monarch's website at .

The Atlantis features approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; eight food outlets; two espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; two retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention and meeting room space. The casino features approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 37 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room.

The Monarch Casino Black Hawk features approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, approximately 720 slot machines, 14 table games, a 250 seat buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar and a parking structure with approximately 500 spaces. Once completed, the Monarch Casino Black Hawk expansion will nearly double the casino space and will add a 23 story hotel tower with approximately 500 guest rooms and suites, an upscale spa and pool facility, three restaurants (bringing the total to four restaurants), additional bars, a new parking structure and associated support facilities. The planned nine story parking structure will increase total parking on site from approximately 500 spaces to approximately 1,500 parking spaces.

- financial tables follow -

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net income, a GAAP financial measure:

David Farahi

Chief Operating Officer

775/825-4700





Joseph Jaffoni, Richard Land, James Leahy

JCIR

212/835-8500

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/25/2016 - 20:02

Language: English

News-ID 502741

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Monarch Casino and Resort, Inc.

Stadt: RENO, NV





Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease