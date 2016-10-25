Alison Beddard of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce to Lead CREW Network 2017 Board of Directors as President

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- The Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Network announced the new members of the Board of Directors, which will be led in 2017 by President Alison Beddard of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce. The announcement was made at the 2016 CREW Network Convention and Marketplace, held this year in New York City. Beddard and the other members of the board will officially take office in January, 2017.

Beddard is a Director of Office and Investment Brokerage Services at Cushman and Wakefield Commerce, a regional full service commercial real estate services firm affiliated with Cushman and Wakefield. She has built a successful office and investment brokerage practice representing national and regional companies, institutions and non-profit organizations, in all aspects of commercial brokerage including acquisitions, dispositions, build-to-suits, land acquisition, leasing and sales, closing over $173 million in transactions from 2010 to 2015. In addition, she is a member of the Cushman and Wakefield National Healthcare Practice Group.

She serves on the Advisory Board of Zions Bank Women's Financial Group and on the Salt Lake City Downtown Master Plan Advisory Group. She is a 2016 honoree of Utah Business Magazine's 30 Women to Watch and a 2013 honoree of Utah Business Magazine's Forty Under 40.

Six members were elected to serve as incoming 2017 CREW Network board positions:

is an equity partner in the Canadian law firm of Blake, Cassels & Graydon in the firm's commercial real estate group.

is Vice President and Associate Senior Underwriting Counsel at Stewart Title Guaranty Company Commercial Services office in Boston.

is the Senior Vice President of Portfolio Management at Bentall Kennedy LP.

is Owner and President of Herrin Commercial Real Estate, established in 2002.

is the General Manager of Land Development at Remington Development Corporation, a privately owned full service development company headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

is an investment broker and a member of the National Office and Industrial Properties Group at the Minneapolis office of Marcus & Millichap.

Members and officers continuing their service on the CREW Network Board of Directors in 2017 are:

Senior Vice President of Fund and Asset Management, Camden Property Trust



CREW Houston

Partner, Locke Lord LLP

CREW Dallas

CEO, AEI Consultants

CREW East Bay

Cushman & Wakefield Commerce operates the Cushman & Wakefield business in Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Washington. As part of the Cushman & Wakefield global platform, the firm offers innovative commercial real estate solutions to occupier and investor clients, offering transaction services, capital markets services, occupier and investor services, and real estate advisory. With nearly 300 employees, 9 million sq. ft. of property management and transaction value of more than $2.8 billion, the firm is a leading commercial real estate resource in the Intermountain West region and Pacific Northwest. Learn more at .

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. The firm's 43,000 employees in more than 60 countries provide deep local and global insights that create significant value for occupiers and investors around the world. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $5 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. To learn more, visit or follow (at)CushWake on Twitter.

The CREW Network is the industry's premier business networking organization dedicated to advancing the achievements of women in commercial real estate. CREW Network is comprised of more than 10,000 professionals worldwide who represent nearly all disciplines of commercial real estate -- every type of expert required to "do the deal." Follow CREW Network on , , , and , and visit CREW Network at .

Cushman & Wakefield Commerce

