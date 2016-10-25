Ingram Micro to Release Third Quarter 2016 Results on October 27

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Ingram Micro Inc. (NYSE: IM) expects to release financial results for the third quarter ending Oct. 1, 2016, after the close of the NYSE stock market on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.

Due to the company's pending acquisition by Tianjin Tianhai whereby the company will join HNA Group, the company will not be holding a conference call to discuss its 2016 third quarter financial results.

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. More at .

