Solavore, LLC Named One of the Best Privately-Owned Companies in America by Entrepreneur Magazines Entrepreneur 360 List

(firmenpresse) - ST. PAUL, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- , LLC, a women-owned social enterprise committed to the manufacture and global distribution of 100% fuel-free, clean cooking technology, announced today that it was named one of the best privately-owned companies in America by Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360 List. The Entrepreneur 360 Ranking delivers the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America.

"Our annual evaluation offers a 360-degree analysis of the current private-business landscape," explains Lisa Murray, Chief Insights Officer of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. "Top performers are determined by how well-rounded they are in four key areas: impact, innovation, growth and leadership. Entrepreneurship is a complex endeavor -- this listing recognizes those who have mastered the challenge and are thriving this year."

This study forged by Entrepreneur, has been designed to provide a multidimensional view of entrepreneurship today, recognizing well-rounded, privately-held companies based on their impact, innovation, growth and leadership. Earlier this year Solavore received national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Development Center - Minnesota (WBDC-MN), a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

"We are very excited to be included on the 2016 Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360 List," said Anne Patterson, CEO of Solavore, LLC. "It is a testament to the enthusiastic response that we have seen to our company since we converted it from a non-profit to a social enterprise. The Solavore Sport oven is a favorite among campers, preppers, bikers, boaters, backyard cooks, and those who aspire to a low carbon, solar powered lifestyle. Every Solavore Sport solar oven purchased in the developed world helps to fund a somewhere in the developing world where an open fire is still the main kitchen appliance."

The benefits that Solavore Works, Solavore's corporate social responsibility program, brings to communities in the developing world include:

Respiratory health: freedom from common diseases such as pneumonia, which kills more women and children each year than malaria or AIDS

The removal of one of the main causes of deforestation in the developing world

Savings in energy expenditures, which can range up to 25-50% of a family's budget

Water pasteurization and food dehydration

The ability for girls to attend school rather than spend their days collecting firewood with their mothers

Increased income generation, enabling a woman to sell the food that she bakes or dehydrates in her solar oven

Founded by former tech industry senior executive, Anne Patterson,  is the manufacturer of the Sport solar oven, a 100% renewable energy solar oven. A solar oven can be used in your back yard, on a boat or a camping trip to cook a broad range of delicious food including meat, poultry, vegetables, fish, slow cooked meals and baked goods, without using cooking fuel of any kind other than sunlight. It is also a big time saver because you can literally "set it and forget it" and in a few hours the food will be perfectly cooked when you return.

Designed by engineers from 3M, the Solavore Sport is a virtually indestructible, retained-heat box-type solar oven made of rugged, durable, lightweight injection-molded nylon resin. Surround insulation and two-pot capacity enable unattended, family-size year-round cooking. The included water pasteurization indicator adds clean water to the Sport's versatility, along with slow-cooking, baking, and de-hydrating. The Sport solar oven is an industry leader in price, performance, family-size capacity and rugged durability.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier/vendor diversity programs.

Solavore is a women-owned social enterprise whose mission is to promote clean-cooking technology around the world. Solavore pledges to use its profits to remain independent and self-sustaining while providing clean cooking alternatives to the world's 3 billion people who are still cooking over open fires. Over 20,000 Solavore Sport ovens have been deployed in 60 countries. Solavore is an active member of the Global Alliance for Clean Cook Stoves and Solar Cookers International. For further information please visit . Follow Solavore on Facebook at , on Instagram and on Twitter (at)Solavore.

Image Available:

Cathy Clarke



CNC Associates

O: 508-833-8533

M: 617-527-2089

E:





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3072136



PressRelease by

Solavore, LLC

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/25/2016 - 20:21

Language: English

News-ID 502748

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Solavore, LLC

Stadt: ST. PAUL, MN





Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease