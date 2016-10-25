Highwoods Announces Availability of Third Quarter 2016 Results

(firmenpresse) - RALEIGH, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- (NYSE: HIW) has released its third quarter 2016 results. Please visit the investors section of the Company's website at to view the release, or click on the following link:

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE: HIW) real estate investment trust ("REIT") and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at .





