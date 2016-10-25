Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- (NASDAQ: RTTR), a pharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases with its lead product, RP-G28, being developed for the treatment of lactose intolerance, today announced that it intends to offer for sale shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and to fund other general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-213087) previously filed by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at . Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus and the other documents that Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, which provide more information about Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company is advancing human gut health research by exploring the metabolic capacity of gut microbiota, and translating the functionality of these microbiome modulators into safe and effective applications. Their lead drug candidate, RP-G28, has the potential to become the first FDA-approved drug for lactose intolerance, a condition that affects more than one billion people worldwide.

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to our release of topline results from our Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of RP-G28. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the drug development process generally, including the outcomes of planned clinical trials and the regulatory review process. For a discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting Ritter Pharmaceuticals' forward-looking statements, please review the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2015 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2016 and June 30, 2016. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. These statements are based on management's current expectations and Ritter Pharmaceuticals does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as expressly required by law.

For Media:



Chris Hippolyte



(646) 536-7023



For Investors:

David Burke



(646) 536-7009

