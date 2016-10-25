Ivanhoe Mines' common shares to begin trading on OTCQX Best Market in the United States on October 26

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) announced today that its common shares will begin trading on the OTCQX® Best Market in the United States under the symbol IVPAF on Wednesday, October 26, 2016.

The company's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol IVN on the Toronto Stock Exchange, where the company's listing has just entered its fifth consecutive year.

The OTCQX Best Market is reserved for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies that continue to meet high financial standards, are current in their disclosures and sponsored by a professional third-party advisor.

"We have been fortunate to enjoy the longstanding support of prominent, U.S.-based institutions during the building of our company," said Ivanhoe Mines' Executive Chairman Robert Friedland.

"Significant advances that we've reported in the work in progress at our three outstanding mine development projects in Sub-Saharan Africa are helping to generate growing investor awareness and interest in Ivanhoe. In the United States, this timely upgrade to OTCQX will provide improved accessibility and liquidity for a broad range of private and institutional investors."

Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Ivanhoe Mines and the company's current financial disclosure form are available online to investors at .

U.S. law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is the company's Advisor and Principal American Liaison (PAL) on OTCQX.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is advancing its three principal projects in Sub-Saharan Africa: Mine development at the Platreef platinum-palladium-gold-nickel-copper discovery on the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; mine development and exploration at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project on the Central African Copperbelt in the DRC; and upgrading at the historic, high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-lead-germanium mine, also on the DRC's Copperbelt. For details, visit .

Cautionary statement on forward-looking information

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding the upgrade to the OTCQX will provide improved accessibility and liquidity for a broad range of private and institutional investors. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

