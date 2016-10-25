Columbia Pipeline Partners Expects to Release Third Quarter Earnings on November 2

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TEXAS -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- News Release - Columbia Pipeline Partners LP (NYSE: CPPL) ("CPPL") expects to release third quarter 2016 earnings before U.S. financial markets open on November 2, 2016.

About Columbia Pipeline Partners LP

Columbia Pipeline Partners LP, based in Houston, Texas, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed to own, operate and develop a growing portfolio of natural gas pipelines, storage and related midstream assets.

Columbia Pipeline Partners' business and operations are conducted through CPG OpCo LP and its subsidiaries, which own and operate substantially all of the natural gas transmission, storage and midstream assets of Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc. Columbia Pipeline Group operates approximately 15,000 miles of strategically located interstate pipelines extending from New York to the Gulf of Mexico, one of the nation's largest underground natural gas storage systems, and a growing portfolio of related gathering and processing assets. The majority of its assets overlay the Marcellus and Utica Shale production areas. Additional information can be found at and .

844.656.1374



James Yardley / Mark Cooper / James Millar

713.386.3366 or 800.608.7859





