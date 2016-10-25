Burnham Benefits Welcomes New Vice President

Award-Winning Employee Benefits Brokerage Hires Business Development Expert and Emerging Thought Leader to Take Company to New Heights

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- -- one of California's premier full-service employee benefits consulting and brokerage firms -- today announced the appointment of new vice president Chris Krusiewicz, whose experience in sales, business development and client management has helped him become an emerging leader in the industry. As a vice president of Burnham, he will be responsible for new business development, attracting and retaining clients, as well as providing high-level consulting.

"Chris is completely self-made, has a stellar reputation in the industry and he sincerely strives to make a difference," says Burnham president and CEO Kristen Allison. "He's a top-notch producer, who is inspired by competition, and is poised to be a key executive at Burnham. We are excited to have him on board."

Prior to joining Burnham, Krusiewicz spent more than seven years as a senior advisor at a boutique employee benefits firm in Orange County, and was responsible for the company's business development and growth. Before that, he spent five years at ADP, the country's leading PEO (Professional Employer Organization) where he was a nationally ranked salesperson every year. With his solid work experience, Krusiewicz has become an expert and trusted advisor on healthcare reform compliance, innovative benefits strategies and analytics. As employers grow out of their PEO framework, Chris excels in navigating the extraction of a high-growth firm from a PEO when the timing and the fit are appropriate.

"Burnham Benefits has always stood out from the competition, and its customers are the most loyal clients in the industry," says Krusiewicz. "With extensive resources at its fingertips and the ability to leverage the industry's best, there's a specialness about Burnham and its people that I am very excited to now be a part of."

A modern, forward-thinking employee benefits and insurance services company, Burnham Benefits has a reputation for applying a unique blend of expert knowledge and unmatched personal service to create proven strategic solutions and promote a culture of wellness for its clients.

Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, Inc. is a privately held, full-service employee benefits consulting and brokerage firm headquartered in Irvine, Calif. The firm is among the largest in the state to specialize solely in strategic employee benefits consulting and brokerage services. With a comprehensive offering of client-first health and wellness programs, Burnham effectively manages over $1.5 billion in premiums for more than 400 clients. A certified Benefits Corporation (B Corp), the firm maintains a more than 95 percent client retention rate and has averaged 25 percent growth annually over the past 10 years. Because Burnham Benefits does not have outside shareholders, it can easily adapt and create customized solutions that fit clients' best interests -- investing in cutting-edge technology and the tools and resources needed to provide the specialized level of service that today's rapidly challenging climate demands. Its team of more than 80 highly skilled industry professionals includes in-house underwriters, compliance officers, healthcare reform consultants, communications specialists and wellness experts. Through a strategic partnership with Burnham also provides retirement planning and wealth management services. Burnham Benefits' footprint currently spans offices in Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sacramento and San Diego, Calif., as well as a satellite office in the Washington D.C. metro area. Burnham Benefits holds national recognition as Business Insurance's #1 Best Places to Work in Insurance 2013, 2014 and 2015, has been ranked a Best Place to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for six years running. Burnham Benefits president and CEO Kristen Allison earned the Distinguished Founders Award from the Annual Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) in 2016. For more information, visit .

